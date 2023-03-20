Supporting the training and development of the next generation of shearers and wool handlers is crucial to a thriving sheep sector and for ensuring the highest standards.

Ulster Wool’s programme will see the successful candidate receive one year’s free access to Ulster Wool training courses.

This includes machine shearing (two courses), gear training and wool handling.

Matthew Hall.

The successful entrants will also be invited to Bradford to visit Ulster Wool partners British Wool’s Head Office. There, they will learn more about the wool processing chain.

Anyone, either with or without previous shearing experience can apply to win the one place available on this exciting training and development programme.

To be entered into the competition, you will need to submit a short video or send an email explaining why you should be chosen for this opportunity.

Closing date for entries is 14 April 2023 and the competition will be judged by a panel of industry experts from the shearing sector and Ulster Wool.

The competition is also supported by Lister Shearing who will provide a package of shearing equipment for each country winner.

Competition winners will be expected to work with Ulster Wool by sharing their training journey over 14 months on social media, the press and online.

Please email [email protected] for more information on the competition rules and how to enter.

Matthew Hall, from County Tyrone, is a previous Northern Ireland winner.

Matthew said: “I can't recommend the programme enough.

“Having the courses over the two years kept me on track, and I could really tell how much I'd improved.

“Learning about what happens to the wool at the depot was interesting, I had no idea that there were so many different grades of wool,” Matthew added.

