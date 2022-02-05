Ulster Wool launches training offer

Ulster Wool’s training offer is offering young farmers an opportunity to attend a beginner shearing course, enabling YFC members to work towards a Blue Seal award. The course will be over two days, covering all the essential aspects of achieving a successful shearing season, including health and safety, the use of shearing equipment and hands-on shearing practice to develop your technique.

This Ulster Wool offer is open to YFC members who have not previously attended an Ulster Wool shearing course. The exclusive price YFC members will pay for this training offer is £87.50 (plus VAT) – the normal cost for this course would be £175 plus VAT.

Excellent fleece presentation starts at shearing but equally important is the work of the wool handler in ensuring the wool is presented correctly and to a high standard. Ulster Wool is therefore extending its training offer to YFC members to also participate in its wool handling course. This one-day course will be delivered by a successful competitive wool handler at a discounted price for YFC members of only £50 plus VAT.

Richard Schofield, Shearing Manager, Ulster Wool, said: “We are once again delighted to be working with the Young Farmers Clubs of Ulster in supporting the training and development of the next generation of shearers and wool handlers which is crucial to a thriving Northern Ireland sheep sector and for ensuring the highest standards. We look forward to welcoming young farmers onto our courses again this year and would encourage any interested YFC member to make contact before the 31st March closing date.”