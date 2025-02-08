Ulster Wool Scholarship award an industry first for the wool sector

Earlier this month, the ‘Ulster Wool Scholarship’ award was launched with Jessica Wilson from Co. Donegal the successful student for an industry first for wool.

The scholarship is a 12-week placement, funded by Ulster Wool Growers (UWG) and facilitated by Ulster Wool with Jessica the first-ever Cafre research student completing her placement which commenced in January 2025.

Jessica will be conducting her research over a 12-week period and part of her work will be a survey of sheep farmers to gather information and data about wool production. Jessica will be seen visiting marts and events over the coming weeks.

Ulster Wool caught up with Jessica about her new placement.

Jessica Wilson. (Pic: Ulster Wool)

Name: Jessica Wilson

Age: 19 years old

Where are you from? Castlefin, Co Donegal and we farm beef cattle, store lambs, and have some breeding ewes at home. We keep Suffolk X Texel ewes as a commercial flock and have some pedigree Blue Texels.

What are studying in college? I’m studying a foundation degree in Agriculture and Technology at Greenmount College. I started this in September 2023

What are your hopes for the future? I hope to further my education with a degree in Sustainable Agriculture with Agri-Business and land management pathways, and hope to start this in September 2025. Looking further ahead my dream is to follow a career in agriculture, maybe working for the Department (DAFM)

What interested you in the wool research placement? Jayne Harkness-Bones from Ulster Wool came to the college and gave a presentation about wool – It was an interesting presentation, and I felt it looked like a good opportunity to find out more about Ulster Wool and wool as a fibre.

Tell us more about what you will be doing during your placement. I will be working on conducting a survey for farmers to help me to gain a better understanding of their knowledge of wool, the challenges they face, and how can we improve as an industry. I will be doing this by visiting marts, engaging with industry bodies, and working closely with Ulster Wool.

How do you feel being the first successful student to take the wool scholarship: This is a great opportunity, and I look forward to using my passion for sheep and wool as I work on my research project. It will be an interesting journey to find out more about the industry and will hopefully support the future for both farmers and users. I’m eager to know more about sustainable wool production and the strong environmental benefits of wool. I would like to thank UWG and Ulster Wool for their support of the project.

Jayne Harkness-Bones from Ulster Wool said: “We are delighted to be working with and welcome Jessica to what is an industry first having an agricultural student on a placement focusing on wool.

“This pioneering research will hopefully lay the foundation to improve farmers' perceptions of wool and improve service.”

William O’Neill, Chairman, UWG added: “Ulster Wool Growers are delighted to be working with and supporting Jessica.

“Supporting the next generation is key and this placement will hopefully start a conversation about wool and the strong characteristics of wool as a quality fibre.”