Ulster Wool seeks county representatives

The organisation collects, grades and markets wool collectively on behalf of its sheep farmer members. Its governance structure has a Northern Ireland regional committee with farmer elected county representatives all of which are up for election this year.

“Our county representatives act as ambassadors, representing Ulster Wool on a local level and acting as a voice for members,” said Brendan Kelly, Chairman, Ulster Wool.

“It’s therefore important that they understand the unique challenges of their own area and care about the future of wool, our organisation and the wider sheep industry.

Brendan Kelly, Chairman

“The county representative role is a three-year appointment which would start from 1st January 2023 and as well as receiving regular updates from the Ulster Wool management team, representatives are required to attend two regional meetings per year and the annual conference in November,” Mr Kelly explained.

Farmers who would like to be considered need to be nominated by 10 members from the county they wish to represent before the deadline of 27th October 2022.

Nominations can be made via email or post.