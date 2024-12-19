Unbelievable trade for fat ewes at Armoy Mart, selling to up to £266
Fat lambs sold to £168 and store lambs to £130.
Fat ewes were an unbelievable trade selling to up to £266.
Leading prices
Fat lambs
Brian McVicker, Bushmills, 40kgs £168. P Dowds, Dunloy, 28kgs £157. CS and DJ Currie, Mosside, 26kgs £157. Chris McKiernan, Dervock, 26kgs £156. Frank McCaughan, Bushmills, 26kgs £155. A Murphy, Cushendun, 25kgs £155. Brian McAlister, Dervock, 25kgs £155. Dervock producer, 24kgs £154. John Todd, Ballycastle, 24kgs £153. Mal McKenna, Ballymoney, 23kgs £146. Frank McKendry, Cloughmills, 23kgs £143.
Store lambs
F McCaughan, Bushmills, 6 Charollais, £130. Julia McMullan, Loughguile, 5 Crossbreds £121. Niall McMullan, Loughguile, 24 Texel, £120. D O’Connell, Ballymoney, 5 Crossbreds £120. David Steele, Glenarm, 9 Suffolk, £119. Richard Duffin, Martinstown, 20 Crossbreds £93.50.
Fat ewes
Alex Hughes, Stranocum, Texel, £266. Sean McCambridge, Ballyvoy, Texel, £216. Ballymoney farmer, Texel, £209. Ballyvoy farmer, Texel, £193. CS and DJ Currie, Mosside, Texel, £168. A Murphy, Torr, Crossbreds £158. B Jamison, Ballintoy, Texel, £170. Noel Stevenson, Armoy, Blues, £142.
The next sheep sale Wednesday 8th January
Wishing all mart customers a merry Christmas and happy new year.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.
