Uncertainty in transatlantic trade to feature at ASA Conference ’25

A leading American trade expert will discuss the uncertainty in US/EU trade at the Agricultural Science Association’s (ASA) Annual Conference, which will be held in Cork’s Rochestown Park Hotel on Thursday, September 4.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David J Salmonsen, the Washington DC-based senior director of governmental relations with the American Farm Bureau Federation, will discuss the ongoing transatlantic flux with Damien O’Reilly, EU Affairs and Communications Director with the Irish Co-operative Organisation Society (ICOS).

Their discussion, sponsored by Dairygold, will formally conclude a packed schedule which will focus on Ireland’s role in global food security.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“American farmers have had a very productive 2025,” said ASA President Susan Maher. “Having made the most of favourable weather, they are looking forward to a bumper harvest, the output of which they are keen to sell to international markets.

David J Salmonsen, senior director of governmental relations with the American Farm Bureau Federation, will discuss US trade at the ASA Conference in Cork on September 4th.

“However, one of the central issues that David will be raising during his conversation with Damien is the certainty that US farmers continue to seek from a new administration whose messaging has, so far, proven somewhat mixed.

Mr Salmonsen, who is a member of the US Farm Bureau Federation’s International and Agriculture Policy team, participated in the World Trade Organisation’s Doha trade round and Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) talks.

“This will be my first visit to Ireland, and it’s one that I am looking forward to enormously,” said Mr Salmonsen, who grew up in a dairy farm in the State of New York.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am grateful for the opportunity to speak directly with Damien and Irish stakeholders about the challenges and opportunities facing American farmers and policy makers and to offer my perspective on what’s been an interesting post-election period in the United States.”

This year’s conference will feature opening addresses by Susan Maher and Martin Heydon, the Irish Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

During the day-long conference, experts and primary producers from domestic and international spheres will assess the agrifood industry’s current state of play while casting an eye towards the future.

About the ASA

Founded in 1942, the ASA is Ireland’s professional body for graduates in agricultural, horticultural, forestry, environmental and food science. A voluntary organisation, the ASA has over 1600 members drawn from across the agri-food industry including government, departments, research, advisory, consultancy, education and training, agri-business, rural organisations, banking and the media.

To become a member, visit: www.asaireland.ie/become-a-member/sign-up