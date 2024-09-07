Bluetongue serotype 3 (BTV-3) is on the rise in GB with further cases confirmed in multiple farm holdings in Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex and East Riding in Yorkshire.

The DUP’s Carla Lockhart MP says the unfolding situation is extremely worrying for Northern Ireland. “More cases are being confirmed on an almost daily basis and the 20km ‘temporary controlled zones’ around the affected farms in South East England have been upscaled to ‘restricted zones’, which covers a substantial radius across the three regions. A 20km controlled zone has been introduced around the farm holding at Withernsea in Yorkshire.

“I am repeating my recent call for farmers to exercise extreme caution and source livestock responsibly. I am also urging the Government and Stormont Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir to implement a ban on all live EU animal imports into Northern Ireland.

“Animals originating in GB are prohibited from entering Northern Ireland, but there are no current restrictions on farmers importing livestock from disease-free zones in mainland Europe. Animals are permitted to travel through Bluetongue-infected areas to reach their destination, subject to meeting strict conditions and rigorous post-import checks.”

Ms Lockhart who is the party’s Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs spokesperson said: ”DEFRA and DAERA officials must act urgently to stop any such imports entering Northern Ireland, either via GB or ROI. Herd and flock owners should refrain from sourcing breeding stock from mainland Europe for the foreseeable future. Anyone who has imported animals recently, or is contemplating such a move is jeopardising Northern Ireland’s lucrative agri-food industry. Disease knows no boundaries and it is crucial that we adhere to all necessary precautions to try and keep Bluetongue out of Northern Ireland.”

The Upper Bann MP met Ulster Farmers’ Union representatives William Irvine, Glenn Cuddy, and Alexander Kinnear, earlier this week at UFU headquarters in Belfast. She was joined by party colleague and Stormont Agriculture Committee member, Michelle McIlveen MLA.

Ms McIlveen said: ”Bluetongue brings devastating consequences and it is clear from our meeting that the UFU is very concerned about the seriousness of what is unfolding on farms in England.

“For months veterinary officials predicted a high probability of the virus re-emerging in GB. Unfortunately, new strain BTV-3 has been confirmed in sheep and cattle at a number of locations in South East England and Yorkshire.

“Bluetongue serotype 3 has been confirmed in a number of regions across Europe. Windborne movement of infected midges and the importation of animals from Bluetongue infected areas poses a very high risk to our industry.”

MP Carla Lockhart added: ”NI’s chief vet Brian Dooher, the UFU and industry stakeholders are keen to see the introduction of an effective vaccine for BTV-3. There are currently no approved vaccines for serotype 3 on the market.

“However, on Wednesday DEFRA secretary of State, the Rt Hon Steve Reed OBE MP has granted permission for the use of three unauthorised vaccines – Bultavo-3, Syvazul BTV3 and Bluevac-3 – within the UK, subject to licence.

“Unlike vaccines for other Bluetongue strains, the BTV serotype 3 vaccines are suppressive rather than preventative, meaning they will reduce clinical signs, but won’t prevent animals from contracting the virus. It may also take 10 to 14 days post vaccination for animals to build up immunity to the BTV-3 virus. On the downside, reports from Europe suggest the vaccines aren’t as affective as first thought.”

Bluetongue is a notifiable disease but doesn’t pose a threat to human health or food. It effects ruminants (cattle, sheep, goats, deer) and camelids (llamas and alpacas).