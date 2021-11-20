United we stand: divided we shall fall

Let’s hope their efforts will have the desired impact: ie that of bringing all the politicians at Stormont round to the view that it is feasible to address the environmental challenge at hand without decimating the production base of the farming sectors.

Let’s be honest, the legislation drafted up by the Clare Bailey MLA and her Green Party colleagues neither recognises the current science, where climate change is concerned, or the fact that food security and environmental protection are two sides of the one coin.

Northern Ireland does not need two climate change acts: one sensible piece of legislation will do the trick.

Let’s also hope that the farming organisations, working together, can bring some sense to bear on the methane issue. The recent COP 26 agreement will see global methane levels reduced by 30% over the next eight years.

By my reckoning this is pretty dangerous thinking for our beef dairy and sheep sectors to be exposed to. Last time I checked, Northern Ireland does not have large scale coal mining, oil production or manufacturing industries.

This means that our ruminant sectors will have to bear the brunt of the methane cuts that are coming down the track. Yes, we can ask farmers to shift on older cows that have already seen their best years: this should be happening anyway.

But I doubt this will be enough to get us anywhere near the 30% reduction target agreed by world leaders a week or so ago. So is a cull of healthy young cows also an option that we may also have to look at?

I certainly hope not. Farm Minister Edwin Poots has said on many occasions that he will not countenance any reduction in Northern Ireland’s livestock numbers, under any circumstances. So it will be interesting to see how he squares the methane circle over the coming months.

Meanwhile, the time for talking, where climate change is concerned, is fast coming to an end.

One of the most resonating themes to come out to the final communiqué, agreed at Glasgow, was the absolute necessity for real actions to kick-in now, if the world is to have any hope of averting the worst ravages of climate change.