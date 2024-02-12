Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Interested in entering employment in agriculture but keen to develop your skills and knowledge of the industry? The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) offers you the chance to earn and learn through Apprenticeship training.

CAFRE offers those aged 16 plus, working a minimum of 21 hours a week the chance to gain a City & Guilds Diploma in Work-based Agriculture at Level 2 and Level 3. Apprenticeships are available to new employees or existing employees taking on a new role within a business providing them with relevant work-based training.

Agriculture Apprenticeships are delivered one day each week with the remainder of the time being spent working with your employer on a farm. ‘Off-the-job’ training is split into two parts, half a day is spent in the classroom with the other half dedicated to applying learning and developing practical skills on a farm.

Matthew Graham, Fivemiletown, Ryan Elliott, Tempo, and Angus Elliott, Ballinamallard were congratulated on achieving their Level 2 Diploma in Work-based Agriculture by Philip Holdsworth (Senior Lecturer, CAFRE). The students completed their course over two years of part-time study completing the Apprenticeship programme at Enniskillen Campus and marked their achievement at the autumn Graduation Ceremony at the campus. (Pic: CAFRE)

In addition to offering training and assessment at Greenmount Campus Antrim, the staff deliver Agriculture Apprenticeships at Enniskillen Campus, Loughry Campus Cookstown, Banbridge, Maghera and Markethill. The location of the ‘outcentres’ vary on a yearly basis and are offered subject to demand.

For those new to the industry, study on the Level 2 Apprenticeship in Agriculture to develop an understanding of animal health and welfare, selection and breeding, feeding, caring for and treating animals, keeping farm records and manual handling. Students who have not attained GCSE English Language, Mathematics or ICT at Grade C or above will have to complete Essential Skills in Communication, Application of Number, and Information and Communications Technology as part of their Apprenticeship programme.

Apprenticeships are normally delivered over two years and on completion of the Level 2 Apprenticeship students can opt to continue their studies to attain a Level 3 Apprenticeship, through part-time study. Level 3 Apprentices study either beef and sheep production or milk production and further develop their knowledge of animal health, business management, the environment, grassland management, housing and nutrition.

