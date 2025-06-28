'Unnecessary and costly' EU requirements imposed on movement of used agricultural and forestry machinery

The UK Government’s decision to impose “unnecessary, disruptive, and costly” EU requirements on the movement of used agricultural and forestry machinery from Great Britain to Northern Ireland has been strongly condemned by local political representatives.

Upper Bann MP and DUP Westminster Agriculture Spokesperson Carla Lockhart has tabled an Early Day Motion in the House of Commons opposing the enforcement ofthe “burdensome EU regulations”.

The new rules, introduced on Monday (June 23), require machines to be thoroughly cleaned, pre-notified via the EU CHED-PP system, and accompanied by either a Northern Ireland Plant Health Label (NIPHL) or a Phytosanitary Certificate.

These measures are being enforced by UK authorities and have caused alarm across Northern Ireland’s farming and machinery sectors.

The wording of the EDM is as follows:

That this House expresses deep concern at the implementation, from 23 June 2025, of EU regulations requiring used agricultural and forestry machinery moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland to comply with burdensome plant health requirements, including mandatory cleaning, pre-notification via the CHED-PP system, and the provision of either a Northern Ireland Plant Health Label (NIPHL) or a Phytosanitary Certificate; condemns the enforcement of these rules by UK authorities despite recent UK-EU agreements on Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) measures; notes the damaging impact on Northern Ireland’s agri-food, machinery, and contracting sectors; further notes that this approach undermines the integrity of the UK internal market and places disproportionate and unnecessary burdens on local traders; and calls on the Government to urgently challenge this imposition, halt its enforcement, and defend the economic and constitutional interests of Northern Ireland within the United Kingdom.Calling on cross-party support for the motion, Ms Lockhart said: “The decision to press ahead with this draconian and illogical set of requirements is yet another blow to Northern Ireland’s agri-food and machinery sectors.

“There is absolutely no justification for this approach, especially given the recent commitments of UK-EU agreement on SPS arrangements, which the government itself trumpeted as evidence that trust had been restored with Brussels.

“Rather than pursue commonsense solutions, the Secretary of State and DEFRA have instead chosen to enforce the most stringent interpretation of EU law – without any regard for the consequences on Northern Ireland businesses or the UK internal market.

“Whilst not expected to shift the dial dramatically, the work carried out by the previous government to seek the extension of the Plant Health Exports Audited Trader Scheme (PHEATS) to cover used machinery now seems to have fallen into abeyance.

“Instead, we are witnessing full-throated implementation of EU rules which bear no relation to the needs of local traders or the primacy of internal UK trade.”

She continued: “This is red tape gone mad and it is costly, cumbersome, and completely unnecessary.

“Northern Ireland’s suppliers of used agricultural machinery and contractors now face huge uncertainty, with real financial and operational consequences.

“The internal UK market should be sacrosanct, yet it is being undermined again by decisions taken in Brussels and enforced by Ministers in London.

“This latest development highlights the ongoing constitutional harm being inflicted on Northern Ireland under the Windsor Framework.”

Ms Lockhart concluded: “I urge all Northern Ireland MPs regardless of political affiliation to sign this EDM and send a clear message that these burdensome rules must be scrapped. This is not a partisan issue; it is about standing up for our local economy and demanding equal treatment for our businesses.”

TUV leader Jim Allister also slammed the government’s decision to press ahead with implementing the new regulations.

“The Irish Sea border has not operated in relation to the movement of agricultural vehicles and machinery until now,” he stated.

“But now, in the latest tightening of the noose, the EU by an express law (2023/1231) has dictated that all such movements from GB to NI must be subject to their prescribed labelling, because it is their Writ, not the UK’s, which runs.

“The EU law which imposes this regime is one of the most audacious since Brexit, because it involves a foreign entity, the EU, making the law in the UK. It epitomises the sovereignty grab of Brussels, which cares nothing that the inter-UK trade in machinery will be inhibited- all with the common Protocol design of building north/south trade which discouraging our east/west trade and economy.”

“With every week that passes the big lie of the dud Donaldson/DUP deal that they had removed the Irish Sea border is exposed, while farmers and consumers continue to pay the price of being ruled by laws we don’t make and can’t change.”