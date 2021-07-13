Unoccupied house damaged in early morning arson attack
Police in Lisburn are appealing for information in relation to an arson incident in Dromara.
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 8:54 am
A unoccupied house on Moybrick Road, Dromara is believed to have been deliberately ignited in the early morning hours of Tuesday 13th July, just before 1am. Extensive damage has been caused to the building.
If you witnessed this or can provide any information that may assist the investigation then get in touch with police by calling 101 and quoting serial number 151 of 13th July.