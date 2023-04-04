Unsung heroes clinch Rural Community Awards

Unsung heroes from across Northern Ireland scooped top prizes in the competition, which rewards individuals and groups who are making a difference in rural areas.

Rural Community Awards are an opportunity to showcase the range of activities local people are involved in to improve quality of life and create cleaner, safer and more vibrant places to live.

Outstanding volunteering work at grassroot level in rural neighbourhoods, which helps to boost civic pride among residents, is also recognised.

Niall Fitzpatrick (left) and Eoin McKinney (right), from the Housing Executive, get a personal tour of the community gardens in Moneydarragh.

Hugh Cox, Moneydarragh group spokesperson, said they are “delighted” to have won the Community Spirit, south region, award.

“Many volunteers have come together to help with various projects and we are very proud of what we have achieved over the last few years,” Hugh commented.

Moneydarragh Community Hub was set up in the former local primary school after it closed in 2018.

A hedge school in the 1770s, the building served as the focal point and social hub for the community for generations.

Carnlough Community Group volunteers who clinched the Community Spirit, north region, title in the Housing Executive’s prestigious annual rural awards.

Residents successfully campaigned to acquire the premises so that it could continue to be used by locals.

Hugh explained: “Our first major project was to clear and restore a 500m overgrown and impassable section of the old School Lane, leading from the Valley Road housing estates, to enable local people to walk safely to the hub, avoiding the main road.

“Up to 25 volunteers worked to clear undergrowth and debris from the lane and plant herbs, fruit bushes and wildflowers.

“A significant number of young and older people can use the lane, which encourages exercise and enables easy access to the hub facilities and events and to Longstone Road shop and football pitch,” he added.

Some of the winners of the Rural Community Awards who received their awards from the Housing Executive Chair Nicole Lappin (centre) at a special awards ceremony.

“The hub now provides a range of facilities previously only available in larger towns – gardening, crafts, music, youth and children’s activities and training.

“We have space for local social enterprises, and the hub also has social space for people to come and relax in the afternoon, helping to reduce rural isolation.”

Early last year, volunteers worked on a new community garden.

They helped to plant borders around the play areas, with over 250 pollinator plants, herbs, native trees and fruit bushes.

Trillick Community Group received the Cleaner & Greener award, south region, in the Housing Executive’s annual competition to recognise volunteers and their work in rural communities.

A new garden area was also created, including a polytunnel, raised beds and a heritage apple and soft fruit orchard.

List of Rural Community winners for 2022:

Community Spirit North Region - Carnlough Community Association

Community Spirit South Region - Moneydarragh Community Hub

Cleaner and Greener North Region - Cullybackey Community Partnership

Cleaner and Greener South Region - Trillick Community Group

Community Champion North Region - Roy McDowell, Ahoghill In Bloom

Community Champion South Region - Sammy Wilson, Donaghmore Horticultural Community

Community Champions won £500 for their groups, and the Rural Community Spirit and the Cleaner and Greener award winners each received £1,000.

The competition was first launched at the Balmoral Show in 2014 and has been a huge success, generating hundreds of “inspiring applications”.

Tim Gilpin, the Housing Executive’s acting Rural and Regeneration Manager, said: “We are delighted to celebrate the work of volunteers across Northern Ireland, who are quite often the unsung heroes in our community.

“So many people routinely go above and beyond to promote health and wellbeing, individual and community development, social inclusion and help make life better for all residents, which is to be commended.”