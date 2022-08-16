Upcoming CAFRE EFS farm walk

This event is open to those who already have an EFS agreement in place as well as those wishing to make an application to join EFS. It is important to note that Tranche 1 participants will have to re-apply to the scheme to participate in Tranche 6. The scheme options and the associated capital works will be discussed at the events with the aim of helping applicants make an informed and accurate application. The event will also allow existing EFS applicants to get information and advice on how to maintain the EFS options that they have already put in place and to ensure that inspection criteria are met.