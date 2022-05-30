Update from North West Derry group

In December the North West Derry group had their annual trip. This year we decided to stay local. 28 members took the day out to visit Fleming Agri Products Ltd in New Buildings, a very informative trip showing us around their factory, and it was amazing to see the level of output they have each week. It certainly highlighted that local businesses are punching well above their weight on the world market and we thanked them for their time and wished them continued success in the future.

The year started with the president’s area meeting. Past UFU president Victor Chestnutt provided updates on key issues going forward including future agricultural policy, TB and climate change. It gave members the chance to put questions to the team that influence policy decisions. Climate change came to the fore in February with a demonstration organised at Stormont by Mr Chestnutt. The North West Derry UFU group supported the demonstration with a bus load of members travelling to Stormont to highlight that proposed legislation would be detrimental to so many livelihoods.

In February we also held our Annual General Meeting. A massive well done to outgoing chair Mrs Mary Hunter on a fantastic two years. She welcomed incoming chair Mr Robert Carmichael and wished him all the best. Robert will be ably assisted by vice chair Mr Cathal Lagan. The group also welcomed UFU past president Victor Chestnutt to update members on current issues.

UFU North West Derry group would also like to show their support to a group of cycling farmers, the majority of which is made up of North West Derry group members and also senior agent Brian Prue. A group of 20 like-minded farmers and people associated with the industry from Limavady and the surrounding area, are taking part in a charity cycle the length of Ireland, non-stop from Mizen to Malin which is approximately 348 miles. They are determined to succeed and raise as much money for four great charities who are close to the hearts of the cyclists taking part. The chosen charities are Air Ambulance NI, Children’s Heartbeat Trust, Farm Safety Foundation and Marie Curie. The UFU North West Derry group wish them all the best and ask that everyone get behind them and show them some support.