Updated Covid-19 guidance for customers attending livestock markets

The guidance for customers attending markets has been updated in line with changes in legislation and advice received from Scottish government.

Neil Wilson, executive director of Institute of Auctioneers and Appraisers in Scotland (IAAS), explained: “The main addition to the current guidance is the reintroduction of physical distancing throughout market premises.

“These measures are being taken to keep people safe, reduce the spread of the virus and protect the livestock trade and our role in the food chain.

Neil Wilson, Executive Director for the IAAS.

“IAAS expects to see an increase in inspections from local authorities and police to enforce these updated measures and we also expect market staff to take a strong stance with anyone not complying.”

If you are considering attending a Scottish auction market, please pay particular attention to the following guidance:

- Take a lateral flow test before coming to the auction mart.

- Only attend if you are fit and well and should not be isolating.

- Pre-notify the market if you are expecting to attend. This will assist with completion of mandatory Test and Protect information.

- Attendees MUST wear a face covering in the market unless exempt.

- Attendees MUST use hand washing/sanitising facilities on entry to market and throughout.

- Attendees MUST follow all physical distancing requirements around market premises.

- IAAS strongly recommends that vendors adopt the drop and go policy previously in place.

- Only attend the live ring if you are transacting market business.

- Under 16s can no longer attend the market until further notice. This will help markets limit attendance in line with Government requirements.

- Allied industry representatives are asked not to enter the live ring.

- Premises are all different shapes and sizes and as such one-way systems, physical distancing and access arrangements are likely to be site specific. All attendees are asked to follow the guidance and instruction of staff in their local market.

- Please be respectful to all market staff during these challenging times. They have been asked to follow the guidelines and the law to make sure everyone stays as safe as possible and to reduce the spread of the virus. Abuse of IAAS members will not be tolerated.