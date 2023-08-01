Urgent need to address labour shortages in agri-food sector – Lockhart

Speaking after a meeting with the NI Mushroom Growers Association, the Upper Bann representative said: “It is right that the government is seeking to reform our immigration rules.

“As a party, we support the government in their objective to control immigration.

“However what we cannot do is allow the government to turn a blind eye to sectors within our economy which are heavily reliant on migrant labour to sustain production.

DUP EFRA Spokesperson Carla Lockhart has urged the Home Office to adopt a "common sense approach" to immigration rules. (Image supplied by Carla Lockhart)

“We need to see a measured approach to immigration that works for the UK.”

She continued: “One such sector which needs this measured approach is local mushroom production.

“The industry needs the government to allow the sector onto the Shortage Occupation List, and to avail of the flexibility offered through that scheme for attracting workers.

“Sadly, thus far, the government appear tone deaf to the appeals of the industry, and as time passes the labour crisis impacting the local mushroom industry is worsening.

“We have successfully lobbied for some flexibility in other sectors, most recently for our fishing industry, but this must extend to other industries that continue positively to our economy, but also help us to cultivate our own food at a time when food security is more and more an issue of concern.