Using nature to help tackle mental health issues in UK’s second largest city

The RSPB’s Nature Prescriptions scheme in the West Midlands reached an impressive milestone this October, with 150 practitioners now trained and given enough resources to help their first 1,000 patients.

The overall project has been running since 2018, but the newly- launched West Midlands scheme is the first time it has been delivered across such an urban area. Funding, thanks to players of People’s Postcode Lottery, has allowed it to be delivered at a larger scale, along with a similar scheme in Cardiff – the first Nature Prescriptions work in Wales.

Nature Prescriptions gives GPs and other healthcare practitioners the knowledge and resources to encourage patients to use nature in a range of ways – according to each individual - to help them improve their physical and mental wellbeing.

It focuses on gaining benefits from nature wherever you are – one of the latest pieces of work has looked at ways of helping people who can’t easily get out, or in some cases, even leave their homes.

The project differs from other ‘green’ or social prescribing schemes as it is all about providing specialist training for GPs and healthcare specialists, so that they are able to lead conversations with their patients about the best ways to connect to nature – rather than referring them to other services. These nature connections are offered alongside any other forms of care or treatment that may be needed.

The results of a trial originally held in Scotland, a collaboration between the RSPB Scotland and NHS Shetland, found that 74% of patients said they’d benefited from their prescription and 91% of prescribing healthcare professionals said they’d continue to offer RSPB Nature Prescriptions.

The West Midlands project has also trialled some exciting new approaches – such as offering access to prescriptions for people who are house-bound, and also, in a group setting. A new RSPB Nature Prescriptions course has been developed and run at Recovery Colleges at both Birmingham and Solihull Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust, and the Black Country Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust off the back of their staff training. The courses are running in Birmingham, Walsall and Wolverhampton. These centres offer a range of free educational courses, to help people better understand and manage their mental health needs.

Speaking about Nature Prescriptions, RSPB President and NHS GP, Dr Amir Kahn said;

“As a GP, I’ve seen first-hand how beneficial time spent in nature can be. Free services such as Nature Prescriptions empowers healthcare professionals to guide patients toward meaningful connections with nature, helping to improve their wellbeing alongside any other required care or treatments. Whether it’s a simple walk in the park or local green space, listening to birdsong, or simply watching leaves flutter in the breeze, nature has a profound effect on our mental health.”

“Time spent outdoors stimulates serotonin, which is the brain’s ‘happy’ chemical. Just 10 to 15 minutes in nature can lift our mood, reduce anxiety, and increase feelings of calm.”

Jayne Ison, 53, from Edgbaston, Birmingham has used nature to help with her diagnoses of anxiety and depression, and later, of ADHD. She has been involved in helping others access RSPB Nature Prescriptions through her work as an Expert by Experience (EBE) at Birmingham and Solihull Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust Recovery College for All. The centres use EBEs – volunteers who have first-hand experience of dealing with their own mental health issues – alongside healthcare professionals, to jointly deliver courses.

“I was lucky – I had a GP who recognised how good it would be for me to use nature to help me,” said Jayne. “I know not everyone has this and it’s so important. I think a healthcare professional giving you ‘permission’ to enjoy nature really emphasises how important it is.

“So when I came across the work of RSPB Nature Prescriptions through the Recovery College, I really wanted to be involved and find ways to help ensure more and more people get access to this service.”

Laura Chow, head of charities at People’s Postcode Lottery, said: “It's really exciting that the RSPB Nature Prescription project is coming to an urban area for the first time and I'm delighted that it's happening thanks to funding raised by players of People's Postcode Lottery."

Alexis Johnson, who leads the RSPB Nature Prescription project in the West Midlands, said she’s been delighted to see so many healthcare professionals keen to get involved, and is thrilled to reach the milestone of 150 people trained already.

“You don’t need to be in a nature reserve or a park or even outdoors to connect with nature to help your wellbeing. With so many professionals now trained, I’m looking forward to seeing more, and more diverse, people take advantage of Nature Prescriptions in the future.”

In all, there have been 26 RSPB Nature Prescription schemes to date in areas around the UK, many of which have now gone on to operate independently, once the training has been completed.

More information about these schemes is available at rspb.org.uk/natureprescriptions.

