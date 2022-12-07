USPCA Animal Care and Rehoming Manager, Deirdre McArdle, said: “The USPCA has already seen a ‘sad rise’ in surrendered animals due to unforeseen circumstances. There has also been a notable increase in enquiries from people considering giving up their beloved pet due to the cost-of-living crisis.

“For the USPCA, every year we see a Christmas demand for puppies and kittens and our message is clearer than ever, please do not make this life changing decision on a whim. An animal is not a toy or a present, it does not come with a gift receipt.

“There has been a rise in pet ownership during the Covid pandemic and, where we have seen pets making the most wonderful impact on people’s lives through love and companionship, we have also seen many pets surrendered following the pandemic.”

The USPCA are also warning the public to beware of the cruel puppy trade this Christmas and to avoid these illegal breeders at all costs.

The sad reality is that animal charities are already inundated with animals and, by the public making an impulse buy this Christmas, this could only add to the strain on charitable services.

If you have seriously considered getting a pet, it is recommended you wait until after Christmas and then adopt from some of the many rescue centres and shelters throughout Northern Ireland.

Deirdre warned: “Illegal breeders are motivated by one thing and one thing only – greed – they have no concerns for the welfare of your potential pup.

“The conditions in which these pups are raised are appalling, from overbred bitches, used and abused for profit, to the cramped and disease-ridden enclosures. No matter the temptation, please do not engage with these individuals.

“The message is out there, but we now need the public to take heed – we all have a vital role to play in helping end this horrific practice, otherwise it will remain a vicious cycle of cruelty and suffering.”

To protect yourself from the callous actions of such individuals, consider the following:

- Rehoming a pet from the USPCA or local animal rescue instead

- Always seeing a puppy with its mother and litter

- Not buying a pet from a car boot, the back of a van or a market stall

- Never agreeing to the suggestion of a ‘helpful’ meeting point

- Asking if the person is a registered commercial breeder, if so record the number from the Local Council Registration document

The USPCA is pleading with the public to “make the right choice this Christmas” when it comes to animals.

