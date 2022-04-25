USPCA calls on DAERA to publish internal review findings

Concerns were raised by former veterinary employee, Dr Tamara Bronckaers, who has received a £1.25million pay-out and an apology from the department following her constructive dismissal.

Read: ‘I couldn’t sit back and watch these breaches persist’ says former department vetThe Northern Ireland animal welfare charity has said DAERA need to be “accountable for their failings and put measures in place to ensure history is not repeated”.

Dr Bronckaers, from County Tyrone, worked as a DAERA vet for 19 years before resigning in 2018.

USPCA Chief Executive, Brendan Mullan, said the case raises “many serious concerns” for the charity who are “deeply concerned” by the department’s handling of the issues raised by Dr. Bronckaers.

Mr Mullan commented: “The issue of biosecurity breaches regarding cattle movement is of grave concern, particularly when considering the recent green light given to an indiscriminate badger cull here in Northern Ireland.

“Time and time again we have emphasised that badgers do not cause TB in cattle and have highlighted the industry’s need for greater biosecurity to stop the spread of the disease – and now, here we have a case that shines a light on a complete lack of biosecurity and traceability.

“Overall, we need DAERA to be accountable for their failings and put measures in place to ensure history is not repeated.

“The fact that the department was going to appeal the tribunal decision, unfortunately, begs the question as to how serious they are in addressing the issues raised.