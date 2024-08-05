The charity is experiencing its busiest year ever with a record number of cats and kittens in desperate need of their care.

Currently there are a hundred cats and kittens in their care, representing a 100% increase compared to this time last year. There are also several mothers (Queens) with their kittens, accounting for 23 of the kittens.

Siobhan McHaffie, Director of Operations says: “Amara was just a baby herself when she came into us heavily pregnant and in active labour. She gave birth to four kittens who are all now in our care.

"We are seeing a growing number of abandoned new mothers being brought into us. We have 85 kittens needing our care and new homes, as well as their mothers. We are urging all cat owners to please neuter their cats and kittens.”

Cats can get pregnant from as young as four months old, and after they have a litter of kittens can get pregnant again after a few short weeks. A cat can have on average 24 kittens a year and over 240 kittens in their lifetime.

The charity is grappling with the cost of looking after so many unwanted cats and kittens this year, but have been very grateful to receive donations of much-needed kitten food from members of the public. Whilst in the care of the charity they will receive first class vet treatment. This will include every cat and kitten being neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and treated against flea and worms, giving adopters the peace of mind that they will take on a happy, healthy pet for the relatively small adoption fee of £78 for cats and £98 for kittens.

If you are considering bringing a feline friend into your family, please contact the USPCA. However, the charity has issued a high-level cuteness warning alert to anybody who visits the centre or checks out their social media.

Those interested in adopting cats or kittens can apply for them via the USPCA website: https://www.uspca.co.uk/animals-available-for-rehoming or email their details to [email protected] to have a chat with the team.

1 . KittensJuly24.jpg Some of the kittens who are in need of good homes Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . young mum and kittens USPCA 0824.jpg A cat can get pregnant at 4-months-old Photo: freelance Photo Sales