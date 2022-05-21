UUP meets with UFU president

Mr Elliott said: “Party colleague Steve Aiken and I were pleased to have an early meeting with the newly elected UFU President David Brown.
“One of the key issues for discussion was the impact of the Protocol on the agricultural sector, including the concerns that unlike human medicine there has been failure to get agreement between the UK and EU to suspend implementation of new guidelines to import and use certain Veterinary medicines in Northern Ireland.
“Other issues of discussion included the soaring input costs to the farming sector and potential legislation that might come forward in any new Executive and Assembly.”