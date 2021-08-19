Valais Blacknose Sheep on show at the Plum

Champion, Lettybrook, D and Matthew Morrow.

Reserve champion, Cavanalee, Emma Conway and Ryan Conway.

Aged ram: First, Cavanalee, Emma Conway, second, Michelle Woods and third, Michelle Woods.

Ram lamb: First, Lettybrook, Matthew Morrow, second, Cavanalee, Ronan Conway and third, Slieveroe Valais, Diane Lowry.

Aged ewe, first, Anna Millar.

Ewe lamb: First, Slieveroe Isla, Diane Lowry, second, Cavanalee, Emma Conway, third, Cavanalee, Emma Conway.

Pairs: First Lettybrook, Deirdre O’Neill, Matthew Morrow, second, Slieveroe Valais, Diane Lowry and third, Cavanalee, Emma Conway.

A spokesperson for the NI Valais Blacknose Sheep Club said: “Well done to everyone who came what a great turn out considering the weather.