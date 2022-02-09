Valentines Market to showcase unique gifts

The market promises to provide an exciting addition to a Saturday shopping day in Lisburn city centre. It will give shoppers an opportunity to continue to support local independent artisans whether you celebrate the Day of Love or not.

Commenting on this new addition to the council’s line-up of artisan food and drink events, Alderman Amanda Grehan, Development Committee Chair said: “We are really looking forward to offering a new take on our popular food and drink events this month by hosting February’s Valentine’s Day themed market in Castle Gardens, Lisburn. Whether you’ve been struck by Cupids’ arrow and are looking for the perfect gifts for your loved ones this Valentine’s Day or you’re keen to support local traders as part of your Saturday shopping, we expect a broad range of visitors to explore the variety of special treats, handmade crafts and delicious foods on display.”

For those with a sweet tooth, the Lisburn Valentines Market will proudly feature decadent bakes from Lisburn’s own Blixt Bakery and Rosie McNeill Cakes with The Daily Apron bringing their award-winning sourdough and traditional breads. Local teenage farmer Nicholas Dennison from Rock Road Farm will be proudly showcasing his rare-breed pork including bacon, pork shoulder and chops which are sure to add a special touch to your weekend meals.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ald Amanda Grehan, Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Development Committee Chair (right), joins owner of Lisburn’s Blixt Bakery Zara Shiels and Daisy the Dalmatian to launch the upcoming Valentine’s Day Market. Scheduled to take place at Castle Gardens, Lisburn from 10.00am - 2.00pm on Saturday 12 th February, the market will give shoppers the opportunity to support local independent producers including artisan food and drink traders, food trucks, and crafts as well as offering free entertainment and crafting for children. For more information visit www.visitlisburncastlereagh.com.

Serving up artisan treats on the go for guests to the market, Urban Street Grub will have their loaded nachos on offer whilst The Rovin Stove will tantalise guests with their signature menu which is sure to have a seasonal twist. Ret Ro’s Grilled Cheese will be a real treat for cheese lovers and The Curious Farmer is launching his new loaded baked potatoes using produce from his own farm.

There will be a selection of artisan crafts from Ellie Mac Candles, Lisa’s Buttons & Bows and Pink Pepper Designs handmade jewellery all showcasing their product range among others. The diverse line-up reflects the thriving community of creative and premium quality producers located across the Lisburn Castlereagh area.

Free entertainment will also be provided for guests of all ages. Performing throughout the day will be musical groups Harmony Ladies Choir and Lisburn Uke’s joined by singer songwriter Kyle J. Suckling. Meanwhile, children can take part in the Valentine’s craft workshop and come away with their own handmade gift to take home.