This attractive farm is situated in an established farming district on the Segully Road, approximately two miles from Drumquin, Omagh.

Pollock Estate Agents state: “The holding consists primarily of cutting and grazing lands in pasture (circa 29.5 ac), which are contained in a compact parcel and divided into workable lots, with a large section of the farm benefiting from recent reseeding.

"The ground is of a moderate rolling topography with perimeter fencing, mature established hedgerows and established access.”

Around 30 acres of agricultural land with a farmyard and facilities has been offered to the market by Pollock Estate Agents. Image: www.pollockestateagents.com

A central farmyard is attached to the holding, located at the roadside.

This includes a covered silo, livestock accommodation, handling facilities and yard space.

"Seldom do such desirable parcels of land come on the market in the district and inspection is recommended,” the selling agent adds.

For further information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Pollock Estate Agents on Tel. 028 8224 5440.

