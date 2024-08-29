Value of healthy hedgerows highlighted as National Hedgerow Week is launched

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Irish Minister of State for Land Use and Biodiversity, Pippa Hackett, has launched National Hedgerow Week 2024 at an event in Birr Castle, Co Offaly.

National Hedgerow Week, which is jointly coordinated by Teagasc and the Heritage Council, is an initiative highlighting the value of hedgerows in our landscapes and provides an opportunity for farmers, ecologists and the public to celebrate the versatility of our hedges.

A programme of free events taking place between Friday, 30th August and Friday, 6th September are focused on how to plant and manage hedgerows to maximise the benefits for biodiversity, climate and farmers.

Specialists from Teagasc and the Local Authority Biodiversity Officer Network will be on site at five Teagasc farms across the four provinces, where demonstrations of new Topped hedges and Treeline hedges have been established over the past three years to show Best Practice hedge management.

National Hedgerow Week was launched this week at a farmland biodiversity event in Birr Castle. Pictured from (left to right): Pat Murphy, head of environment knowledge transfer, Teagasc, Dr Catherine Keena, Teagasc countryside management specialist, Pippa Hackett, Minister of State for Land Use and Biodiversity in the Department of Agriculture, Catherine Casey, head of climate change, The Heritage Council, and Virginia Teehan, chief executive officer, The Heritage Council

A full list of events taking place throughout the country is available here: www.teagasc.ie/hedgerowweek

The launch event for National Hedgerow Week 2024 in Birr Castle today, included talks on farmland biodiversity from a range of speakers including naturalist, author and broadcaster Éanna Ní Lamhna, Professor at the School of Agriculture and Food Science in UCD, Helen Sheridan and Birr-based author, ecologist and geologist, John Feehan.

The collaborative ethos of Hedgerow Week was reflected by the presence at the event also of representatives from ACRES Leinster; All Ireland Pollinator Plan; Farm Peat EIP; Farming for Water EIP; Inland Fisheries Ireland; LIFE on Machair; Local Authorities Water Programme; National Biodiversity Data Centre; the Heritage Council and Local Authority Biodiversity Officers.

Speaking at the launch in Birr Castle, Minister of State for Land Use and Biodiversity, Pippa Hackett, said: “Teagasc and the Heritage Council have organised a great programme of events to celebrate National Hedgerow Week, both online and in person, and I would strongly encourage farmers to get involved.

“Hedgerows are in many ways the lifeblood of our countryside, offering sanctuary to wildlife, improving soil health, and connecting fragmented habitats.

“By caring for and protecting our hedgerows, we can safeguard the natural heritage that defines our rural communities as well as delivering for carbon sequestration, soil health, water quality and biodiversity.”

The Irish Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Electoral Reform Malcolm Noonan TD highlighted the cultural and historical significance of hedgerows.

He said: “Ireland’s hedgerows are not just a feature of our landscape; they are a living link to our past. These ancient boundaries tell the stories of our ancestors and provide a unique habitat that is central to our biodiversity. Protecting them is not just an environmental imperative but a cultural one.”

Virginia Teehan, chief executive of the Heritage Council, remarked: “Hedgerows are an integral part of our cultural and natural heritage. Their proper management not only preserves the beauty of our landscapes, but also ensures a thriving ecosystem for future generations.

“The Heritage Council is delighted to partner with Teagasc for this important and valuable celebration of our farming heritage.

“Our network of local authority heritage and biodiversity officers across the country will be a key component of the success of this week in raising awareness of the value of hedgerows.”

Dr Catherine Keena, Teagasc countryside management specialist, said: “Hedges are an integral feature of our countryside and farmers are the custodians of the land. Through sustainable management practices, farmers can enhance biodiversity, sequester carbon and protect water quality.

“National Hedgerow Week is an opportunity to showcase the benefits of well-managed hedgerows and to encourage continued best practices.”

With a full schedule of events planned across the country, National Hedgerow Week 2024 is set to engage communities, raise awareness, and celebrate the vital role of hedgerows in Ireland’s environmental and cultural landscape.

For more information on National Hedgerow Week 2024 and to view the full list of events, please visit www.teagasc.ie/hedgerowweek