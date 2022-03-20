Various items of machinery stolen from outbuilding

Officers are investigating a burglary that occurred in the Waringsford Road area of Banbridge, County Down.

Between 1am and 6.45am on Wednesday 9 March, an outbuilding was broken into and various items of machinery, to the value of £1,500, were taken.

Were you in the area at the time and noticed any persons or vehicles acting suspiciously?

