Various items of machinery stolen from outbuilding
Police are appealing for information in relation to the theft of machinery.
By Joanne Knox
Sunday, 20th March 2022, 2:58 pm
Updated
Sunday, 20th March 2022, 3:00 pm
Officers are investigating a burglary that occurred in the Waringsford Road area of Banbridge, County Down.
Between 1am and 6.45am on Wednesday 9 March, an outbuilding was broken into and various items of machinery, to the value of £1,500, were taken.
Were you in the area at the time and noticed any persons or vehicles acting suspiciously?
Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting serial 238 of 9 March 2022.