Organised by vegan charity Viva!, the protests will see activists assembling outside Costa Coffee stores to “educate members of the public about the modern dairy industry and encourage them to opt for plant-based alternatives such as oat, soya or almond milk”.

Protests will be taking place in 40 towns and cities across the UK, including Belfast, Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Glasgow and Manchester. Campaigners will be handing out leaflets, holding placards and having “friendly, open conversations” with customers about why and how to choose plant-based milks.

Activists will stand outside Belfast Costa Coffee at Castle Place between 12pm and 3pm.

It follows Viva!’s recent undercover investigation into a Red Tractor-approved dairy farm that supplies milk to Freshways, who, in turn, supply milk to Costa Coffee.

Viva!’s founder and director, Juliet Gellatley, said the charity had to act “after seeing first-hand the despicable conditions that these poor cows and calves are being kept in”.

"It was heart-rending to see these gentle, curious animals being treated so badly. Calves, desperate to suckle, sucked my fingers because they had been wrenched from their mothers when they were just hours old.

"We’re taking to the streets to educate people about the dairy industry: one that profits from exploitation and suffering. We’ll be having judgement-free, positive conversations with Costa Coffee customers, helping them see that dairy alternatives are delicious, and don’t involve suffering.”