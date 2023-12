Very good demand for beef heifers at Markethhill, prices to selling to £1945 for 668k

Highlight of the cattle sale at Markethill on Saturday 16th December was the demand for forward stores and beef cattle which continued to sell in a strengthening trade.

Heifers

100 heifers sold in a very good demand with beef heifers selling to £291 for 6668k at £1945 from a Portadown producer.

The same owner received £284 for 670k at £1915 and £283 for 700k at £1995.

Livestock Markets

A Newtownhamilton producer received £284 for 740k at £2115.

All good quality beef heifers sold from £250 to £280 per 100 kilos.

Forward feeders to £285 for 570k at £1635 from a Gilford farmer followed by £276 for 610k at £1685 from a Tullyvallen producer.

Main demand from £240 to £275 per 100 kilos.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £240 to £281 for 436k at £1225 from a Kinawley farmer followed by £267 for 402k at £1075 from a Moy farmer.

Beef heifers

Portadown farmer 668k £1945 £291.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 744k £2115 £284.00; Portadown farmer 674k £1915 £284.00; Portadown farmer 704k £1995 £283.00; Portadown farmer 712k £1995 £280.00; Portadown farmer 724k £2015 £278.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 748k £2035 £272.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 684k £1805 £264.

Forward heifers

Gilford farmer 574k £1635 £285.00; Tullyvallen farmer 610k £1685 £276.00; Gilford farmer 594k £1635 £275.00; Tullyvallen farmer 564k £1495 £265.00; Annaghmore farmer 542k £!435 £265.00; Annaghmore farmer 624k £1645 £264.00; Pomeroy farmer 526k £1375 £262.00 and Scarva farmer 502k £1305 £260.

Middleweight heifers

Kinawley farmer 436k £1225 £281.00; Moy farmer 402k £1075 £267.00; Kinawley farmer 408k £1075 £264.00; Katesbridge farmer 448k £1175 £262.00; Stewartstown farmer 436k £1115 £256.00; Katesbridge farmer 426k £1075 £252.00; Tassagh farmer 478k £1165 £244.00 and Kinawley farmer 470k £1145 £244.

Bullocks

Beef bullocks sold to a top of £284 for 790k at £2245 from a Dromara farmer.

Top price of £2345 for 880k at £266 from a Dromara producer.

The same owner received £283 for 740k at £2105.

All good quality beef bullocks sold from £250 to £282 per 100 kilos.

Forward feeders sold from £240 to £274 for 596k at £1635 from an Armagh producer followed by £273 for 508k at £1385 from a Beesbrook producer.

Main demand from £240 to £266 per 100 kilos.

Beef bullocks

Dromara farmer 792k £2245 £284.00; Dromara farmer 744k £2105 £283.00; Dromara farmer 734k £2075 £283.00; Dromara farmer 760k £2145 £282.00; Dromara farmer 644k £1795 £279.00; Dromara farmer 816k £2265 £278.00 and Dromara farmer 792k £2195 £277.

Forward bullocks

Armagh farmer 596k £1635 £274.00; Bessbrook farmer 508k £1385 £273.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 600k £1615 £269.00; Armagh farmer 562k £1495 £266.00; Armagh farmer 592k £1535 £259.00; Bessbrook farmer 550k £1425 £259.00; Ballynahinch farmer 646k £1645 £255.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 588k £1495 £254.

Weanlings

200 weanlings sold in an exceptionally strong demand.

Good quality light males selling to a top of £368 per 100 kilos for 334k at £1230 from a Dungannon producer followed by £339 for 322k at £1090 from a Belleek farmer.

All top quality males from £260 to £330 per 100 kilos.

Good quality strong males sold from £240 to £294 for 422k at £1240 from a Markethill farmer followed by £284 for 456k at £1300 from an Armagh farmer.

All good quality lots from £240 to £270 per 100 kilos.

Good quality heifer weanlings sold from £270 to £325 for 308k at £1000 from a Killeavy farmer.

The same owner received £322 for 258k at £830.

A Cullyhanna farmer received £304 for 250k at £760.

Strong male weanlings

Markethill farmer 422k £1240 £294.00; Armagh farmer 456k £1300 £285.00; Markethill farmer 440k £1190 £270.00; Markethill farmer 484k £1300 £269.00; Tandragee farmer 402k £1060 £264.00 and Markethill farmer 422k £1090 £258.

Light male weanlings

Dungannon farmer 334k £1230 £368.00; Belleek farmer 322k £1090 £339.00; Dungannon farmer 364k £1200 £330.00; Belleek farmer 296k £950 £321.00; Belleek farmer296k £950 £321.00; Belleek farmer 288k £920 £319.00; Markethill farmer 376k £1180 £314.00; Belleek farmer 354k £1090 £308.00 and Killeavy farmer 316k £970 £307.

Heifer weanlings

Killeavy farmer 308k £1000 £325.00; Killeavy farmer 258k £830 £322.00; Cullyhanna farmer 250k £760 £304.00; Portadown farmer 242k £730 £302.00; Loughgall farmer 400k £1150 £288.00; Lisburn farmer 316k £890 £282.00; Loughgall farmer 330k £920 £279.00; Killeavy farmer 268k £800 £299.00; Armagh farmer 410k £1110 £271.00 and Lurgan farmer 426k £1140 £268.