Very keen demand for all stock at Lisnaskea Mart, store heifers selling to £1380

This week a dry cow sold to £1570 for a 720kg Simmental (£218).

Store heifers sold to £1380 for a 510kg Limousin (£271) with a 490kg Simmental to £1180 (£241).

Lighter weight weanling heifers sold to £1170 for a 375kg Charolais (£312) a 320kg Charolais sold to £1090 (£341) with a 290kg Canadian Black selling to £940 (£324).

Farming Life livestock markets

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1150 for a 330kg Charolais (£348) a 410kg Charolais to £1130 (£276) a 305kg Simmental to £980 (£321) a 270kg Charolais to £950 (£352) with a 250kg Charolais to £900 (£360) and a 230kg Charolais to £840 (£365)

Sample prices

Weanling steers and bulls

Rosslea producer 330kg Charolais to £1150 (£348) 410kg Charolais to £1130 (£276) 250kg Charolais to £900 (£360) 310kg Charolais to £870 (£280) and 230kg Charolais to £840 (£365) Lisnaskea producer 385kg Charolais to £1110 (£288) 320kg Charolais to £1020 (£319) 290kg Charolais to £1000 (£352) 310kg Charolais to £950 (£306) 320kg Charolais to £950 £297) 285kg Charolais to £930 300kg Charolais to £910 (£303) (£326) 325kg Charolais to £890,and 310kg Charolais to £890. Bellanaleck producer 370kg Simmental to £1090 (£271) and 305kg Simmental to £980 (£321) Lisbellaw producer 380kg Charolais to £1080 and 425kg Charolais to £1030. Newtownbutler producer 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £1090 (£311) Belcoo producer 380kg Charolais to £1030, 220kg Charolais to £750 (£341) 235kg Charolais to £750 (£319) 185kg Charolais to £610 (£330) and 205kg Aberdeen Angus to £550. Derrylin producer 320kg Charolais to £980 (£306) Kinawley producer 300kg Limousin to £960 (£320) and 335kg Limousin to £930 Rosslea producer 270kg Charolais to £950 (£352) Magheraveely producer 300kg Limousin to £940 (£313) and 255kg Aberdeen Angus to £600. Maguiresbridge producer 300kg Limousin to £930 (£310) and 305kg Simmental to £860. Newtownbutler producer 310kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £930 (£300) 300kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £930 (£310) and 280kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £900 (£321) Newtownbutler producer 390kg Hereford to £920, 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £870, 370kg Hereford to £780, 340kg Aberdeen Angus to £760 and 330kg Aberdeen Angus to £670. Newtownbutler producer 310kg Aberdeen Angus to £810, 295kg Aberdeen Angus to £740 and 290kg Simmental to £660. Belcoo producer 290kg Aberdeen Angus to £790. Garrison producer 270kg Aberdeen Angus to £700, 260kg Aberdeen Angus to £700, 220kg Belgian Blue to £600, and 185kg Aubrac to £540. Newtownbutler producer 255kg Aberdeen Angus to £670.

Store and weanling heifers

Bellanaleck producer 720kg Simmental to £1570 (dry cow) (£218) 510kg Limousin to £1380 (£271) and 300kg Simmental to £980 (£327) Kinawley producer 490kg Simmental to £1180 (£241) Lisnaskea producer 375kg Charolais to £1170 (£312) 375kg Saler to £960, 290kg Limousin to £740, 315kg Charolais to £720 and 290kg Limousin to £710. Rosslea producer 320kg Charolais to £1090 (£341) 380kg Charolais to £960, 260kg Charolais to £820 (£315) 265kg Charolais to £800 (£302) 245kg Charolais to £700, 280kg Charolais to £680 and 240kg Charolais to £650. Newtownbutler producer 345kg Charolais to £1040 (£301) and 330kg Charolais to £840. Derrylin producer 350kg Charolais to £960 and 290kg Canadian Black to £940 (£324) Lisbellaw producer 310kg Limousin to £950 (£306) and 260kg Limousin to £760. Maguiresbridge producer 280kg Simmental to £880 (£314) 265kg Simmental to £760 and 260kg Simmental to £760. Newtownbutler producer 310kg Aberdeen Angus to £850 and 290kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £710. Newtownbutler producer 315kg Aberdeen Angus to £790, 320kg Charolais to £720, 270kg Limousin to £680, 270kg Aberdeen Angus to £650, 275kg Aberdeen Angus to £600 and 260kg Aberdeen Angus to £560. Trillick producer 290kg Limousin to £760 and 290kg Hereford to £710. Cornafanogue producer 315kg Aberdeen Angus to £700, 300kg Aberdeen Angus to £700 x 2. Newtownbutler producer 260kg Charolais to £700. Belcoo producer 200kg Charolais to £640 (£320) 240kg Aberdeen Angus to £590, 190kg Charolais to £580 (£305) and 175kg Charolais to £500. Garrison producer 190kg Belgian Blue to £600 (£316) 210kg Aubrac to £500, 225kg Aubrac to £480, 200kg Aberdeen Angus to £400 and 160kg Aubrac to £400.