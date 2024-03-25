Very satisfactory trade at Newtownstewart Mart, with bullocks selling to £1975
Heifers selling to £1455, £905 over weight and 264ppk.
Fat cows sold to £1675 and 238ppk.
Bullock and bull prices: T N Dooher Donemana 700kgs £1975, 670kgs £1900, 645kgs £1580, 630kgs £1540, 650kgs £1515, 535kgs £1490, 560kgs £1365, 555kgs £1330 and £1305, 550kgs £1120. Ms D McCaffrey Drumquin 655kgs £1925, 725kgs £1700, 580kgs £1585. A local farmer 515kgs £1560, 545kgs £1330, 520kgs £1250, 555kgs £1175, 505kgs £1000; W Hawkes Castlederg 580kgs £1485, 590kgs £1435, 565kgs £1280; R Buchanan Donemana 560kgs £1465 540kgs £1420; C McElchare Castlederg 625kgs £1395 and £1270, 560kgs £1170, 495kgs £1050 and £1035; J Reid Newtownstewart 435kgs £1180, 365kgs £980, 305kgs £865; P Cairns Sion Mills 455kgs £1090, 445kgs £1040, 420kgs £965; T Sinclair Strabane 420kgs £1030 and £950, 370kgs £935, 330kgs £930; a Limavady farmer 385kgs £1000 and S Managh Omagh 250kgs £850 and £715.
Other bullocks and bulls sold from £615 up.
Heifer prices: D Maguire Lisdoo 550kgs £1455 and £1385; W Hawkes Castlederg 595kgs £1435; B McColgan Newtownstewart 460kgs £1360, 340kgs £940, 335kgs £825, 315kgs £820, 280 £755; S Hemphill Castlederg 550kgs £1315, 485kgs £1265, 470kgs £1240, 510kgs £1190; a local farmer 435kgs £1155; P Cairns 465kgs £965 430kgs £845; S Managh 345kgs £940, 265kgs £745; John Reid 340kgs £889 and M Doherty 330kgs £850.
Smaller heifers sold from £530 up.
Fat cows: David Huey 705kgs £238; local farmer 585kgs £231, 680kgs £144; A McKelvey 705kgs £167 and Ms S Miller 675kgs £157, 650kgs £154, 510kgs £182, 390kgs £198.
Friesian cows sold from £117 to £165.