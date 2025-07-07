Very sharp demand for cattle at Clogher Mart, beef bred cows selling to £2933-60

Another good turnout of 708 cattle on offer at Clogher Mart on Saturday 5th July produced a very firm demand in all sections in the fatstock ring 230 lots listed sold to a very sharp demand with beef bred cows selling to £2933-60 for a 760kg Belgian Blue to £386 per 100kg.

This was followed by a 770kg Limousin to £2849 at £370 per 100kg with a 340kg Limousin to £2590 at £350 per 100kg.

Beef bred cow heifers sold to £2570 for a 630kg Limousin to £408 per 100kg followed by a 710kg Limousin to £2683-80 at £378 per 100kg with a 580kg Charolais to £2122-80 at £366 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £2219-40 for an 810kg at £274 per 100kg.

Fat bulls sold to £3349-60 for a 1060kg Friesian to £316 per 100kg with a 1060kg Charolais to £3307-20 at £312 per 100kg.

Fat steers sold to £2548-80 for a 720kg Limousin to £354 per 100kg with a 630kg Charolais to £2425-40 at £362 per 100kg.

Friesian steers sold to £2448-60 for a 770kg to £318 per 100kg.

Fat heifers sold to £2553 for a 690kg Limousin to £370 per 100kg with a 630kg Charolais to £2167-20 at £344 per 100kg.

In the store rings heavy steers sold to £3250 for an 850kg Charolais (£382) with an 830kg Charolais to £3180 (£383) to £394 per 100kg for a 660kg Charolais to £2600.

Forward steers sold to £2410 for a 510kg Charolais (£473) with a 525kg Charolais to £2390 (£455).

Med weight steers sold to £2310 for a 495kg Charolais (£467) with a 475kg Charolais to £2140 (£451).

Strong heifers sold to £2460 for a 620kg Charolais (£397)

Forward heifers sold to £2160 for a 515kg Limousin (£419) with a 535kg Charolais to £2150 (£402).

Medweight heifers sold to £2080 for a 490kg Charolais (£424) with a 470kg Charolais to £1990 (£423).

Smaller heifers sold to £1580 for a 320kg Limousin (£400).

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1910 for a 385kg Belgian Blue (£496) to £542 per 100kg for a 310kg Limousin to £1680.

Weanling heifers sold to £1830 for a 485kg Charolais (£377) selling to £461 per 100kg for a 245kg Belgian Blue to £1130.

Dairy cows and heifers sold to £3320 and £2800.

Maiden heifers to £800 twice.

Suckler outfits sold to £4300, £4180, £4000 and £3880.

Incalf heifers sold to £2860.

Bull calves sold to £800 and £740 for Charolais and £680 for Limousins.

Heifer calves sold to £770 for Shorthorn £690 for Limousin and £600 for Belgian Blue.

Reared male lumps sold to £1370 for Charolais and £1270 for Limousin.

Reared female lumps sold to £1220 for Charolais and £1180 for Belgian Blue.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Fivemiletown producer 630kg Limousin to £408 (£2570-40) 480kg Limousin to £378 (£1814-40) and 710kg Limousin to £378 (£2683-80) Augher producer 760kg Belgian Blue to £386 (£2933-60) Richill producer 770kg Limousin to £370 (£2849) Rosslea producer 580kg Charolais to £366 (£2122-80) and 550kg Limousin to £352 (£1936) Lisnaskea producer 400kg Simmental to £366 (£1464) Florencecourt producer 580kg Limousin to Dungannon producer 610kg Limousin to £352 (£2147-20) Magherafelt producer 740kg Limousin to £350 (£2590) Moneymore producer 480kg Limousin to £348 (£1670-40) Lisburn producer 630kg Limousin to £346 (£2179-80) Keady producer 730kg Belgian Blue to £344 (£2511-20) Coalisland producer 640kg Charolais to £340 (£2176) Ballygawley producer 690kg Charolais to £340 (£2346) Fivemiletown producer 700kg Limousin to £340 (£2380) Waringstown producer 390kg Limousin to £340 (£1326) and Fivemiletown producer 490kg Limousin to £338 (£1656-20).

Other quality beef bred cows sold from £324 to £335 per 100kg.

Second quality beef bred cows sold from £300 to £320 per 100kg.

Quality beef bred cow heifers sold from £340 to a high of £408 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £2219-40 for an 810kg to £274 per 100kg similar lots sold from £256 to £270 per 100kg.

Plainer cows sold from £232 to £262 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £186 to £212 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Dungannon producer 900kg Charolais to £352 (£3168) Dungannon producer 840kg Limousin to £340 (£2856) Killylea producer 1060kg Friesian. to £316 (£3349-60) Augher producer 1060kg Charolais to £312 (£3307-20) and Maguiresbridge producer 980kg Hereford to £302 (£2959-60).

Fat steers

Charolais steers sold to £362 per 100kg for a 670kg Charolais to £2425-40. Limousin steers sold to £354 per 100kg for a 720kg to £2548-80. Hereford steers sold to £342 per 100kg for a 1983-60. Friesian steers sold to £318 per 100kg for a 770kg to £2448-60 others sold to £314 per 100kg. Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £316 per 100kg for a 900kg to £2844. Irish Moile steers sold to £304 per 100kg for a 710kg to £2158-40.

Fat heifers

Limousin heifers sold to £370 per 100kg for a 690kg to £2553. Simmental heifers sold to £358 per 100kg for a 460kg to £1646-80. Charolais heifers sold to £344 per 100kg for a 630kg to £2167-20. Hereford heifers sold to £340 per 100kg for a 620kg to £2108. Belgian Blue heifers sold to £328 per 100kg for a 550kg to £1804. Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £320 per 100kg for a 660kg to £2112. Friesian heifers sold to £284 per 100kg for a 610kg to £1732-40.

Store bullocks

A much improved demand in this section with heavy steers selling to £3250 for an 850kg Charolais (£382) with an 830kg Charolais to £3180 (£383) reaching £394 per 100kg for a 660kg Charolais to £2600.

Other quality lots sold from £361 to £392 per 100kg.

Forward steers sold to £2410 for a 510kg Charolais (£473) with a 525kg Charolais to £2390 (£455).

Several others sold from £351 to £396 per 100kg.

Leading prices

T Maguire Fermanagh 850kg Charolais to £3250 (£382) 825kg Limousin to £3100 (£376) and 760kg Charolais to £2950 (£386) Fivemiletown producer 830kg Charolais to £3180 (£383) 845kg Simmental to £2820 (£334) and 700kg Limousin to £2600 (£371) S Corley Aughnacloy 720kg Charolais to £2790 (£388) 695kg Charolais to £2690 (£387) 685kg Charolais to £2680 (£391) 660kg Charolais to £2600 x 2 (£394) 670kg Limousin to £2580 (£385) 660kg Charolais to £2560 (£388) 655kg Charolais to £2500 (£382) 675kg Charolais to £2440 (£361) 660kg Charolais to £2420 (£367) 610kg Charolais to £2390 (£392) 635kg Limousin to £2370 (£373) and 655kg Charolais to £2370 (£362) and J Cullinan Fintona 640kg Limousin to £2510 (£392).

Forward steers sold to £2310 for a 495kg Charolais (£467) 475kg Charolais to £2140 (£451) and 475kg Charolais to £2060 (£434) R E Kenwell Fivemiletown 480kg Charolais to £2010 (£419) 460kg Charolais to £2000 (£435) G McCauley Kinawley 560kg Limousin to £2340 (£418) Fivemiletown producer 585kg Aberdeen Angus to £2230 (£381) 510kg Aberdeen Angus to £1930 (£378) and 520kg Aberdeen Angus to £1700 (£327) J R Martin Fermanagh 555kg Charolais to £2200 (£396) S Corley Aughnacloy 560kg Limousin to £2180 (£389) G Lee Richill 550kg Charolais to £2170 (£395) and 565kg Charolais to £2060 (£365) and J Cullinan Fintona 590kg Limousin to £2080 (£353).

Med weight steers 395kg to 500kg

A very keen demand in this section with quality lots selling to £2310 for a 495kg Charolais (£467) with a 475kg Charolais to £2140 (£451) and a 460kg Charolais sold to £2000 (£435).

Leading prices

J J Beggan Rosslea 495kg Charolais to £2310 (£467) 475kg Charolais to £2140 (£451) and a 475kg Charolais to £2060 (£434) R E Kenwell Fivemiletown 480kg Charolais to £2010 (£419) 460kg Charolais to £2000 (£435) 500kg Charolais to £1760 (£352) 410kg Charolais to £1590 (£388) 455kg Charolais to £1590 (£349) 410kg Charolais to £1530 (£373) and 400kg Charolais to £1500 (£375) G Lee Richill 465kg Limousin to £1940 (£417) and 470kg Charolais to £1700 (£362) Fivemiletown producer 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1910 (£382) and 435kg Charolais to £1620 (£372) J R Martin Fermanagh 490kg Charolais to £1740 (£355) J W Hall Fivemiletown 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £1670 (£348) M J Boyle Dungannon 435kg Shorthorn to £1610 (£370) and G McCauley Kinawley 395kg Charolais to £1590 (£403).

Store heifers

Trade remains very strong in this section with heavy heifers selling to £2460 for a 620kg Charolais (£397).

Forward heifers sold to £2160 for a 515kg Limousin (£419) with a 535kg Charolais to £2150 (£402).

Leading prices

J Kelly Letterbreen 620kg Charolais to £2460 (£397) D Rafferty Dungannon 655kg Charolais to £2320 (£354) B Gilbride Maguiresbridge 600kg Charolais to £2100 (£350) Forward Heifers sold to £2160 for a 515kg Limousin (£419) for E Cassidy Rosslea and 535kg Charolais to £2150 (£402) G Lee Richill 545kg Charolais to £2160 (£396) 570kg Daq. to £2140 (£375) and 555kg Charolais to £2110 (£380) W R Adams Fivemiletown 535kg Charolais to £2020 (£378) M Anderson Armagh 570kg Simmental to £2000 (£351) and 560kg Simmental to £1900 (£339) and J D Noble Fivemiletown 560kg Aberdeen Angus to £1890 (£338).

Med weight heifers 400kg to 495kg

A brisk demand in this section with quality stock selling to £424 per 100kg for a 490kg Charolais to £2080 with a 470kg Charolais to £1990 (£423) and a 495kg Limousin to £2080 (£420).

Leading prices

E Cassidy Rosslea 490kg Charolais to £2080 (£424) and 470kg Charolais to £1990 (£423) E McBride Ballygawley 495kg Limousin to £2080 (£420) C McManus Caledon 470kg Limousin to £1880 (£400) and 470kg Charolais to £1860 (£396) D McCall Armagh 460kg Belgian Blue to £1850 (£402) B McManus Kinawley 470kg Charolais to £1600 (£340) B Gilbride Maguiresbridge 410kg Simmental to £1600 (£390) M/S J and M Courtney Donaghmore 410kg Simmental to £1600 (£390) R Kelly Pomeroy 415kg Limousin to £1550 (£373) 415kg Belgian Blue to £1480 (£357) 400kg Limousin to £1480 (£370) and 440kg Aberdeen Angus to £1360 (£309) and P Irvine Augher 425kg Aberdeen Angus to (£358).

Smaller heifers 285kg to 395kg

C Murray Armagh 395kg Limousin to £1580 (£400) 320kg Limousin to £1110 (£347) and 285kg Limousin to £1090 (£382) K Martin Fermanagh 345kg Limousin to £1540 (£446) R Kelly Pomeroy 390kg Hereford to £1410 (£362) and 325kg Limousin to £1290 (£397) D McCaffery Fermanagh 380kg Simmental to £1400 (£368) and M/S J and M Courtney Donaghmore 365kg Shorthorn beef to £1270 (£348) 320kg Shorthorn beef to £1270 (£397) 370kg Limousin to £1200 (£324) and 330kg Limousin to £1090 (£330).

Weanlings

A very sharp demand in this section with steers and bulls selling to £1910 for a 385kg Belgian Blue (£496) a 355kg Charolais sold to £1810 (£510) with a 345kg Charolais to £1770 (£513) to a high of £542 per 100kg for a 310kg Limousin to £1680.

Weanling heifers sold to £1830 for a 485kg Charolais (£377) a 350kg Limousin sold to £1560 (£446) with a 315kg Simmental to £1410 (£448) and selling to £461 per 100kg for a 245kg Belgian Blue to £1130.

Leading prices

Steers and bulls sold to £1910 for a 385kg Belgian Blue (£496) for D Campbell Magherafelt. R Hemphill Castlederg 425kg Charolais to £1880 (£442) 350kg Charolais to £1690 (£483) and 365kg Charolais to £1660 (£455) R Magee Caledon 405kg Charolais to £1860 (£459) 345kg Charolais to £1770 (£513) and 370kg Charolais to £1670 (£451) P Flanagan Rosslea 385kg Charolais to £1840 (£478) 375kg Charolais to £1770 (£472) and 310kg Limousin to £1680 (£542) M McClave Rosslea 355kg Charolais to £1810 (£510) H Gibson Sixmilecross 495kg Charolais to £1780 (£360) 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £1770 (£377) and 345kg Limousin to £1650 (£478) A McKelvey Castlederg 450kg Charolais to £1780 (£396) and 500kg Simmental to £1680 (£336) J Connelly Newtownbutler 360kg Charolais to £1760 (£489) D J W Kettyle Fermanagh 390kg Charolais to £1700 (£436) and 415kg Charolais to £1650 (£398) and S Goodwin Fivemiletown 405Kg Limousin to £1670 (£412).

Weanling heifers

M McCrystal Ballygawley 485kg Charolais to £1830 (£377) M/S B and M McConnell Clogher 390kg Limousin to £1690 (£433) 375kg Limousin to £1580 (£421) 350kg Limousin to £1560 (£446) 355kg Limousin to £1470 (£414) and 355kg Charolais to £1400 (£394) B McCaffery Fermanagh 315kg Simmental to £1410 (£448) and 305kg Charolais to £1320 (£433) B McCully Waringstown 330kg Limousin to £1400 (£424) 335kg Aberdeen Angus to £1140 (£340) 245kg Belgian Blue to £1130 (£461) 280kg Aberdeen Angus to £1060 (£379) 260kg Simmental to £1060 (£408) 230kg Limousin to £1020 (£443) 315kg Simmental to £1000 and 270kg Aberdeen Angus to £1000 (£370) B Connelly Kinawley 340kg Charolais to £1180 (£347) 315kg Charolais to 31150 (£365) and 250kg Charolais to £1150 (£365) and P Cogan Kinawley 280kg Charolais to £1040 (£371).

Dairy cows and heifers

Dungannon producer sold a calved heifer to £3320 and £2800 for another. Trillick producer £2080 for calved third calver and £1940 for springing heifer. A batch of young maiden heifers from an Aughnacloy producer sold to £800 x 2 £650 x 3 £640 x 2 560 x 2 and £540.

Breeding bulls

Tassagh producer £2800 for pedigree registered Charolais (born 30-04-2023) and Enniskillen producer £2480 for pedigree registered Charolais (born 18-07-2023).

Suckler cows and calves

Another full yard of quality stock on offer this week sold to a very keen demand with N Daly Omagh selling a second calver with bull calf to £4300. M McCaughey Clogher £4180 for heifer with bull calf and £4000 for heifer with heifer calf. George Aiken Kesh £3880 for 2017 cow with heifer calf, £3800 for 2018 cow with heifer calf, £3150 for 2014 cow with heifer calf, £2820 for 2018 cow with heifer calf and £2400 for a second calver with heifer calf. A Devine Dungannon £3580 for a second calver with heifer calf. A Girvan Pomeroy £3380 for 2019 cow with bull calf. M McElhill Enniskillen £3200 for heifer with bull calf. Des Capper Portadown £3000 and £2850 for heifers with heifer calves and £2850 for heifer with bull calf. P J McAvinnue Fermanagh £3000 for a second calver with heifer calf and £2920 for 2017 cow with heifer calf. Fermanagh producer £2900 and £2780 for heifers with heifer calves. s hughes Sixmilecross £2810 for heifer with bull calf. Omagh producer £2800 for heifer with bull calf. N Daly Omagh £2710 for second calver with bull calf. J Stewart Fivemiletown £2440 for 2017 cow with heifer calf, £2400 for 2020 cow with 2020 cow with bull calf and £2300 for 2015 cow with heifer calf. Fivemiletown producer £2380 for heifer with bull calf and £2380 for 2017 cow with bull calf. G McCaffery Fermanagh £2320 for a second calver with heifer calf.

Several other outfits sold from £1570 to £2160.

Incalf heifers sold to £2860 for a Rosslea producer.

Dropped calves and reared lumps

A large entry this week sold easily to a brisk demand with bull calves (under four weeks) selling to £680 twice for Limousins to W Hogg Fivemiletown. G Gunn Derrylin £530 and £440 for Limousins; D McClean Fivemiletown £570 for Belgian Blue; A Moore Ballygawley £520 for Aberdeen Angus; T Maguire Derrylin 470 for Aberdeen Angus; T Cox Enniskillen £460 for Belgian Blue; W J Keys Lack £440 x 3 and £320 for Friesians and G McCaughey Clogher £410 for Aberdeen Angus.

Heifer calves (under four weeks)

V E Irwin Ballinamallard £600 for Belgian Blue; G Gunn Derrylin £480 for Limousin £300 x 2 and £290 x 2 and £280 for Aberdeen Angus; D McClean Fivemiletown £440 for Belgian Blue; G McCaughey Clogher £430 for Aberdeen Angus; A Moore Ballygawley £390 for Belgian Blue; V E Irwin Ballinamallard £340 for Belgian Blue and C McLaren Sixmilecross £290 for Aberdeen Angus.

Bull calves (four weeks to eight weeks)

R J Crawford Stewartstown £800 for Charolais. P J McAvinnue Derrylin £740 for Charolais; V E Irwin Ballinamallard £570 for Belgian Blue; A McPhillips Magheraveely £520 for Limousin and £470 x 2 for Aberdeen Angus; Roy Watson Fivemiletown £510 x 3 for Friesians and A Watson Fivemiletown £500 for Shorthorn beef.

Heifer calves (4 weeks to 8 weeks)

J C S Farms Derrylin £770 for Shorthorn and C McGarvey Moneymore £690 for Limousin.

Reared male lumps

Clive Smyton Tempo £1370 for Charolais; C McGarvey Moneymore £1270 for Limousin; F Crawford Beragh £920 for Belgian Blue; P Ward Donaghmore £710 and £650 for Aberdeen Angus and M Campbell Dungannon £600 and £400 x 2 for Friesians.

Reared female lumps

W McCreery Strabane £1180, £1050, 1040 X 2 and £1000 for Belgian Blue, Belgian Blues £1000, £970 and £920 for Aberdeen Angus; D Eagleson Aughnacloy £1220 for Charolais £1000 for Stabiliser and £750 for Aberdeen Angus; F Crawford Beragh £830 for Aberdeen Angus; R Patterson Derrylin £810 for Stabiliser and P Ward £780 for Charolais.