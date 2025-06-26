Very sharp trade for sheep at Armoy Mart, breeding sheep selling to £330
Fat ewes sold to £210, breeding sheep were very sharp selling to £330, hoggets sold to £151.
Leading prices
PJ Dougan, Coleraine, 24kgs £165. S Huey, Armoy, 23kgs £160. J Moore, Dunloy, 22kgs £157. B Mullan, Ballymoney, 22kgs £156. D Kerr, Bushmills, 23kgs £155. P and A Quinn, Cushendall, 25kgs £153.50. Ed Jamison, Macosquin, 24kgs £151. G and A Thompson, Stranocum, 23kgs £151. Sean McBride, Ballycastle, 24kgs £151. Robert McKendry, Bushmills, 22kgs £150. Gary McFadden, Armoy, 22kgs £150. S Morrison, Mosside, 23kgs £149. J E McCaughan, Armoy, 21.5kgs £149. Bushmills farmer, 20kgs £149. Les Millen, Coleraine, 22kgs £147. S McShane, Ballintoy, 21kgs £146. S Hill, Ballycastle, 21kgs £144. Jason McElhatton, Benvardin, hogget, £151.
Cull ewes
R Mullan, Limavady, Texel, £210. V McCloskey, Loughguile, Texel, £184. S McCambridge, Ballyvoy, Texel, £182. Phil McAlister, Bushmills, Crossbreds £182. D Kerr, Bushmills, Charollais, £180. E McCarry, Loughguile, Texel, £172. S McShane, Ballintoy, Texel, £168. JE McCaughan, Armoy, Crossbreds £162. C McHenry, Torr, Cheviot, £152.
Breeding sheep
Phil McAlister, Ballintoy, hogget with twins, £330, hogget with singles £295, £290, £240.
Sale every Wednesday night at 7pm.
Watch live and bid with mart eye.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.
