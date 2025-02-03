Very strong demand for beef bred cows at Clogher Mart, prices to £2820-80

An outstanding entry of 1342 prime cattle on offer at Clogher Mart on Saturday 1st February sold to an excellent demand as prices keep on rising for a lot of top quality stock presented.

In the fatstock ring 370 lots listed returned a very strong demand with beef bred cows sold £2820-80 for an 820kg Charolais to £344 per 100kg an 830kg Simmental sold to £2772-30 at £334 per 100kg with an 840kg Simmental to £2696-40 at £321 per 100kg.

Beef bred cow heifers sold to £2488 80 for a 680kg Belgian Blue to £366 per 100kg with a 630kg Belgian Blue to £2205 at £350 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1687-20 for a 760kg to £222 per 100kg.

Farming Life livestock markets

Fat bulls sold to £2743-20 for a 1080kg Charolais Charolais. to £354 per 100kg to a high of £276 per 100kg for a 930kg Charolais to £2566-80. Fat Steers sold to £2968 for a 1060kg Charolais to £280 per 100kg.

Friesian steers sold to £2086-80 for a 740kg to £282 per 100kg.

Fat heifers sold to £2636-40 for a 780kg Charolais to £338 per 100kg.

Friesian heifers sold to £1835-80 for a 670kg Holstein to £274 per 100kg.

In the store rings strong steers sold to £2720 for a 780kg Limousin (£348) with a 670kg Charolais to £2470 (£368) and selling to a high of £375 per 100kg for a 660kg Charolais to £2480.

Forward steers sold to £2340 for a 555kg Charolais (£421) with a 575kg Aberdeen Angus to £2230 (£388) and a 540kg Charolais sold to £2110 (£367)

Med weight steers sold to £2160 for a 490kg Charolais (£440) with a 395kg Limousin to £1610 (£407).

Heavy heifers sold to £2690 for an 810kg Charolais (£332) and selling to £367 per 100kg for a 670kg Charolais to £2460.

Forward heifers sold to £2100 for a 590kg Limousin (£356) with a 525kg Charolais to £2090 (£398) and selling to a new high of £542 per 100kg for a 505kg Charolais to £2740.

Med weight heifers sold to £1890 for a 490kg Charolais (£385) with a 480kg Charolais to £1850 (£385).

Smaller heifers sold to £1420 for a 380kg Limousin (£373) with a 370kg Belgian Blue selling to £1370 (£370).

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1890 for a strong 460kg Charolais (£411).

Lightweights sold to £449 per 100kg for a 365kg Charolais to £1640.

Weanling heifers sold to £1660 for a 300kg Limousin (£553) with a 290kg Limousin to £1340 (£462).

Breeding bulls sold to £3800 for a pedigree registered. Charolais.

Dairy cows and heifers sold to £2280, £2180 and £2160.

Suckler outfits sold to £3430 and £3040.

Incalf cows and heifers sold to £2000 twice.

Bull calves sold to £690 for Charolais.

Heifer calves sold to £560 for Aberdeen Angus.

Reared male lumps sold to £1420 and £1300 for Charolais.

Reared female lumps sold to £1100 for Limousin.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Dungannon producer 680kg Belgian Blue to £2488-80 (£366) 760kg Limousin to £2523-20 (£332) 810kg Belgian Blue to £2592 (£320) and 760kg Shorthorn to £2304 (£320) Augher producer 630kg Belgian Blue to £2205 (£350) Castlewellan producer 820kg Charolais to £2820-80 (£344) Fivemiletown producer 600kg Charolais to £2028 (£338) Enniskillen producer 830kg Simmental to £2772-20 (£334) Enniskillen producer 650kg Limousin to £2696-40 (£321) Mayobridge producer 600kg Limousin to £1956 (£326) Sixmilecross producer 630kg Limousin to £2016 (£320) Castlewellan producer 780kg Belgian Blue to £2480-40 (£318) 840kg Limousin to £2671-20 (£318) and 830kg Limousin to £2622 (£316) Magheraveely producer 760kg Limousin to £2416-80 (£318) Clogher producer 720kg Charolais to £2275-20 (£316) Cookstown producer 700kg Aberdeen Angus to £2198 (£314) and Carrickmore producer 770kg Limousin to £2410-10 (£313).

Other quality beef bred cows sold from £280 to £310 per 100kg.

Second quality beef bred cows sold from £256 to £ 274 per 100kg.

Quality beef bred cow heifers sold from £316 to £366 per 100kg.

Others sold from £182 to £202 per 100kg.

Plainer Friesian cows sold from £134 to £156 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £112 to £130 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Ballygawley producer 930kg Charolais to £276 (£2566-80) Dungannon producer 1080kg Charolais to £254 (£2743-20) Carrickmore producer 1080kg Charolais to £250 (£2700) and Carrickmore producer 810kg Limousin to £248 (£2008-80).

Fat steers

Charolais Steers sold to £2968 for a 1060kg to £280 per 100kg. Limousin Steers sold to £2755-20 for an 840kg Limousin to £328. Blonde d'Aquitaine Steers sold to £1727-80 at £326 per 100kg; Shorthorn Steers sold to £310 per 100kg for a 670kg to £2077. Aberdeen Angus Steers sold to £276 per 100kg for a 750kg to £2070. Friesian Steers sold to £282 per 100kg for a 700kg to £1974.

Fat heifers

780kg Charolais to £338 per 100kg to £2636-40. Limousin heifers sold to £334 per 100kg for a 650kg to £2171. Simmental heifers sold to £284 per 100kg for a 540kg to £1533-60. Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £270 per 100kg for a 580kg to £1566. Her heifers sold to £266 per 100kg for a 590kg to £1569-40. Friesian heifers sold to £274 per 100kg for a 670kg to £1835-80.

Store bullocks (200 lots)

A lot of top quality stock on offer in this section as prices keep soaring upwards with strong steers selling to £2720 for a 780kg Limousin (£348) with a 745kg Charolais to £2590 (£347) a 670kg Charolais sold to £2470 (£368) to a high of £375 per 100kg for a 660kg Limousin to £2480.

Most other quality lots sold from £312 to £365 per 100kg.

Forward steers sold to £2340 for a 555kg Charolais (£421) with a 575kg Aberdeen Angus to £2230 (£388) and a 540kg Charolais to £2110 (£390) others sold from £325 to £to £367 per 100kg.

Leading prices

G H Carroll Dungannon 780kg Limousin to £2720 (£348) 745kg Limousin to £2580 (£346) and 660kg Limousin to £2480 (£375) T Maguire Fermanagh 810kg Charolais to £2700 (£333) 815kg Limousin to £2700 (£331) 745kg Charolais to £2610 (£350) 765kg Charolais to £2610 (£341) 745kg Charolais to £2590 (£347) 700kg Charolais to £2560 (£365) and 735kg Charolais to £2540 (£345) B Daly Armagh 745kg Limousin to £2620 (£351) 735kg Limousin to £2590 (£352) 710kg Charolais to £2570 (£362) and 720kg Charolais to £2560 (£355) B Campbell Dungannon 755kg Charolais to £2560 (£339) and 670kg Charolais to £2470 (£368) C McKeown Ardboe 710kg Limousin to £2480 (£349) R Hall Fivemiletown 720kg Charolais to £2470 (£343) Derrylin producer 690kg Charolais to £2460 (£356) and P Colton Dromore 785kg Charolais to £2450 (£312).

Forward steers 535kg to 595kg

Sold to £2340 for a 555kg Charolais (£421) for M Donaghy Dungannon. S Kelly Loughgall 575kg Aberdeen Angus to £2230 (£388) 545kg Limousin to £1960 (£359) and 535kg Charolais to £1870 (£349) A Donaghy Dungannon 580kg Charolais to £2130 (£367) and 540kg Charolais to £2110 (£390) Fermanagh producer 555kg Charolais to £1950 (£351) 595kg Charolais to £1930 (£342) 575kg Charolais to £1870 (£325) and 565kg Charolais to £1860 (£329) S Connelly Moy 580kg Charolais to £1940 (£334) and B Campbell Dungannon 545kg Limousin to £1880 (£345).

Med weight steers 395kg to 500kg

Quality stock in this section reaching new levels with a 490kg Charolais selling to £2160 (£440 per 100kg) with a 395kg Limousin selling to £1610 (£407).

Most others sold from £304 to £387 per 100kg

Leading prices

W R Adams Fivemiletown 490kg Charolais to £2160 (£440) M Donaghy Dungannon 480kg Limousin to £1860 (£387) B Rice Mayobridge 480kg Limousin to £1760 (£366) 455kg Limousin to £1600 (£351) and 485kg Au. to £1580 (£325) Fermanagh producer 475kg Limousin to £1730 (£364) and 475kg Limousin to £1700 (£358) K King Newry 490kg Charolais to £1720 (£351) W I Wilson Trillick 500kg Limousin to £1700 (£340) and 495kg Limousin to £1670 (£337) J McStay Lurgan 455kg Limousin to £1670 (£337) and 445kg Limousin to £1620 (£364) S Kelly Loughgall 485kg Simmental to £1670 (£344) A O'Gara Cookstown 395kg Limousin to £1610 (£407) E Kyle Sixmilecross 480kg Limousim to £1600 (£333) and 445kg Limousin to £1580 (£355) J McKenzie Tempo 480kg Belgian Blue to £1580 (£329) M and G Monaghan Augher 475kg Charolais to £1570 (£330) A Dunlop Fivemiletown 500kg Limousin to £1520 (£304) and Kesh producer 450kg Simmental to £1500 (£333).

Store heifers (180 lots)

Prices just keep on rising in this section with strong quality lots selling to £2690 for an 810kg Charolais (£332) a 730kg Charolais sold to £2650 (£363) with a 670kg Charolais to £2460 (£367).

Most others sold from £329 to £359 per 100kg.

Forward heifers sold to £2100 for a 590kg Limousin (£356) with a 560kg Limousin to £2100 (£375) a 525kg Charolais sold to £2090 (£398) and selling to a high of £542 per 100kg for a 505kg Charolais to £2740.

Others sold from £319 to £373 per 100kg.

Leading prices

M/S M and H Williamson Dungannon 810kg Charolais to £2690 (£332) 770kg Charolais to £2660 (£345) 730kg Charolais to £2650 (£363) 735kg Charolais to £2640 (£359) and 670kg Charolais to £2460 (£367) D McCrystal Ballygawley 610kg Limousin to £2170 (£355) 615kg Charolais to £2030 (£330) P Corr Dungannon 630kg Limousin to £2160 (£354) C A Armstrong Dromore 610kg Charolais to £2160 (£354) and 595kg Charolais to £2040 (£343) H Hall Dungannon 590kg Limousin to £2100 (£356) P J McWilliams Seskinore 595kg Limousin to £2050 (£344) P F Breen Trillick 625kg Charolais to £2060 (£329) and Newtownbutler producer 590kg Limousin to £2030 (£344).

Forward heifers 505kg to 580kg

Sold to £2740 for a 505kg Charolais. (£542 per 100kg ) to W R Adams Fivemiletown. H Hall Dungannon 560kg Limousin to £2100 (£375) D McCrystal Ballygawley 560kg Limousin to £2090 (£373) 515kg Aberdeen Angus to £1880 (£365) and 545kg Charolais to £1880 (£345) M/S P and J Monaghan Bellanaleck 525kg Charolais to £2090 (£398) 515kg Charolais to £1890 (£367) and 515kg Charolais to £1840 (£357) C A Armstrong Dromore 580kg Charolais to £2060 (£355) S McGovern Clogher 575kg Charolais to £2000 (£348) P O'Neill Beragh 525kg Charolais to £1900 (£362) 560kg Charolais to £1790 (£319) and 520kg Limousin to £1790 (£344).

Med weight heifers 410kg to 500kg

A very sharp demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1890 for a 490kg Charolais (£385) with a 480kg Charolais to £1850 (£385) a 470kg Charolais sold to £1820 (£387).

Several other quality lots sold from £344 to £383 per 100kg.

Leading prices

S McGovern Clogher 490kg Charolais to £1890 (£385) and 470kg Charolais to £1820 (£387) M/S P and J Monaghan Bellanaleck 490kg Charolais to £1880 (£383) 480kg Charolais to £1830 (£381) 485kg Charolais to £1820 (£375) 480kg Charolais to £1780 (£371) 500kg Charolais to £1780 (£356) and 485kg Charolais to £1770 (£365) Fermanagh producer 480kg Charolais to £1850 (£385) 490kg Charolais to £1830 (£373) 480kg Charolais to £1810 (£377) 480kg Charolais to £1780 (£371) 490kg Charolais to £1750 (£357) and 475kg Charolais to £1730 (£364) P F Breen Trillick 500kg Charolais to £1780 (£356) M/S J G and E Campbell Moy 495kg Charolais to £1780 (£359) and 500kg Limousin to £1720 (£344) A Mayers Brookeborough 500kg Charolais to £1760 (£352) and Ballygawley producer 490kg Belgian Blue to £1720 (£351).

A good steady demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1420 for a 380kg Limousin (£373) with a 370kg Belgian Blue selling to £1370 (£370)

Leading prices

M Gibson Sixmilecross 380kg Limousin to £1420 (£373) K Lynch Rosslea 395kg Belgian Blue to £1380 (£349) 380kg Belgian Blue to £1310 (£344) 375kg Belgian Blue to £1260 (£336) and 360kg Belgian Blue to £1250 (£347) T McClean Dungannon 370kg Belgian Blue to £1370 (£370) 370kg Belgian Blue to £1310 (£354) 380kg Belgian Blue to £1260 (£331) 340kg Belgian Blue to £1190 (£350) and 330kg Belgian Blues to £1160 x 2 (£351) Fermanagh producer 390kg Charolais to £1360 (£348) W Vogan Killylea 400kg Hereford to £1320 (£330) A Mayers Brookeborough 360kg Charolais to £1290 (£358) P M Cullen Coalisland 370kg Limousin to £1280 (£346) and 365kg Limousin to £1260 (£345) and A Dunlop Fivemiletown 380kg Simmental to £1200 (£316) 355kg Hereford to £1160 (£326) and 355kg Simmental to £1160 (£326).

Weanlings (320 lots)

A very strong demand in this section as prices continue upwards with steers and bulls selling to £1890 for a 460kg Charolais (£411) with a 490kg Belgian Blue to £1880 (£383) and a 550kg Limousin sold to £1880 (£342).

Lightweight males sold to £1830 for a 435kg Charolais (£420) a 425kg Charolais sold to £1770 (£416) and selling to £449 per 100kg for a 365kg Charolais to £1640.

Weanling heifers sold to £1660 for a 300kg Limousin (£553 per 100kg) a 335kg Limousin sold to £1530 (£456) with a 290kg Limousin to £1340 (£462)

Leading prices

Strong weanling males

J P McBride Plumbridge 460kg Charolais to £ 1890 (£411) 445kg Charolais to £1660 (£369) J Boylan Aughnacloy 490kg Belgian Blue to £1880 (£383) I Liggett Caledon 550kg Limousin to £1880 (£342) and 505kg Limousin to £1740 (£344) K J McCann Dungannon 465kg Charolais to £1670 (£359) 450kg Charolais to £1610 (£358) and 470kg Charolais to £1600 (£340) and B and M McCrystal Omagh 470kg Limousin to £1640 (£349).

Lightweight males sold to £1830 for a 435kg Charolais (£420) 425kg Charolais to £1770 (£416) 425kg Charolais to £1720 (£404) 415kg Charolais to £1720 (£404) and 390kg Charolais to £1700 (£436) P Eakin Fivemiletown 365kg Charolais to £1640 (£449) B Cullinan Fintona 400kg Limousin to £1640 (£410) M/S C and K McQuaid Trillick 425kg Limousin to £1620 (£381) G Moane Fivemiletown 390kg Charolais to £1610 (£413) and S Dunlop Ballygawley 415kg Limousin to £1600 (£385).

Weanling heifers

J McCarroll Seskinore 300kg Limousin to £1660 (£553 per 100kg) 335kg Limousin to £1530 (£456) and 325kg Charolais to £1340 (£412) L Armstrong Ederney 410kg Limousin to £1650 (£402) 335kg Charolais to £1490 (£425) and 490kg Charolais to £1480 (£302) P Eakin Fivemiletown 335kg Charolais to £1520 (£453) and 320kg Charolais to £1270 (£397) A Dobbs Carrickmore 355kg Charolais to £1430 (£403) and 325kg Charolais to £1250 (£384) M/S J and M McDonnell Fivemiletown 395kg Limousin to £1400 (£354) D Armstrong Trillick 360kg Limousin to £1370 (£380) C Breen Kinawley 340kg Limousin to £1350 (£397) D Wallace Pomeroy 290kg Limousin to £1340 (£462) and 325kg Limousin to £1300 (£400) and 320kg Limousin to £1290 (£403) J Beggan Rosslea 400kg Charolais to £1340 (£335) and 365kg Charolais to £1250 (£342) S Bothwell St Angelo 370kg Limousin to £1300 (£351) and B Rice Mayobridge 330kg Limousin to £1260 (£382)

Breeding bulls

Newtownstewart producer £3800 for pedigree registered. Charolais (born 07-2023 ready for work).

Dairy cows and heifers

A brisk demand in this section with a Stewartstown producer selling a second calver to £2280. Macken producer £2180, £2160 and £1880 for calved heifers. Armagh producer £1670 for calved heifer. Co Armagh producer £1480 for springing cow. A selection of springing cows and heifers (due February and march to Aberdeen Angus bull) from a Fintona producer (retiring) sold £1650 twice, £1480, £1380, £1280, £1220, £1100, £1080 and £1000.

suckler COWS and CALVES

A good selection on offer this week sold easily to a very keen demand with a Fivemiletown producer selling heifers with heifer calves at foot to £3430, £3040 and £2800. Trillick producer £2680 for 2020 cow with heifer calf £1950 for 2020 cow with bull calf, £1950 for 2020 cow with heifer calf and £1840 for 2020 heifer with heifer calf. Newtownhamilton producer £2600 for heifer with heifer calf. Fermanagh producer £2000 for heifer with heifer calf. Dungannon producer £2000 for heifer with bull calf.

Other outfits sold £1810 for heifer with heifer calf and £1780 for heifer with bull calf to £1780 for a Lisburn producer.

A large selection of incalf cows and heifers sold to £2000 twice £1920 and £1880 for an Omagh producer. Moira producer £1850. Omagh producer £1850, £1760, £1480 and £1400. Trillick producer £1820, £1730, and £1490.

Special entry Saturday 8th February - 25 West of Ireland cows second and third calvers (due end of February start of March to pedigree registered Charolais and Limousin bulls all genuine stock owner retiring for health reasons).

Dropped calves and reared lumps

A large entry sold to a very sharp demand with bull calves (under eight weeks) selling to £690 for a Charolais to a Newtownhamilton producer. G W McKeown Lisbellaw £605 for Simmental and £580 for Aberdeen Angus; J W and P Kettyle Newtwonbutler £500 for Belgian Blue; H Morrison Brookeborough £500 for Belgian Blue; D Foster Fivemiletown £495 for Aberdeen Angus; K Rutledge Maguiresbridge £495, and £480 for Aberdeen Angus; M Lagan Cookstown £490 x 2 for Belgian Blues; A Veitch Lisbellaw £475 for Belgian Blue and C L Allen Ballygawley £450 for Belgian Blue.

Heifer calves

N Thompson Lisnaskea £560 for Aberdeen Angus; Omagh producer £495 for Aberdeen Angus and £460 for Simmental; Fermanagh producer £455, £425 and £410 for Limousins; H Morrison Brookeborough £445 and £425 for Belgian Blues; Newtownhamilton producer £430 for Limousin; Dungannon producer £395 and £380 for Aberdeen Angus and Aughnacloy producer £365 for Aberdeen Angus.

Reared male lumps

E Bingham Augher £1420, £1300,and £1210 for Charolais with £1300 for Shorthorn and £1120 for Limousin; S P Greenan £1390 and £1010 for Charolais; P Devine Omagh £1250 and £1160 for Limousins; C McGurl Belleek £1150 for Charolais; S Murphy Brookeborough £1130 for Charolais; F McNally Tynan £1100 for Aberdeen Angus; D J O'Shea Belleek £1090 for Charolais; A Hanna Irvinestown £1090 £1040 and £970 for Charolais; N Maguire Enniskillen £1020 and £960 for Limousins; M Treacy Brookeborough £1010 for Limousin and M and P Gleeson £990 for Charolais.

Reared female lumps

M Rice Lisbellaw £1100 for Limousin; N Maguire Enniskillen £1090, £1000 and £950 for Charolais; P McCauley Kinawley £1090 and £960 for Charolais; C Treacy Brookeborough £1070 and £1010 for Limousins; M King Fintona £1070 for Aberdeen Angus; New Park Farms Dromore £1050 for Limousin; G Foster Kinawley £1050 for Aberdeen Angus; A Hanna Irvinestown £1050 and £980 for Charolais; A D Dunlop Lisbellaw £1040, £960 and £955 for Aberdeen Angus; J F McDermott Fermanagh £970 for Limousin and M and P Gleeson Lisnaskea £1010, £980 and £970 for Charolais.