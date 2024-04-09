Very strong demand for cattle at Swatragh Mart, heifers selling to £2010 per head
A very strong demand for heavy store bullocks and heifers over 500kg seen many lots reaching 290p/kg and well over
Bullocks sold to 339p/kg for a Charolais at 342kg (£1160) and to a top of £1940 per head for a Limousin at 622kg (312p/kg)
Heifers sold to 332p/kg for a Charolais at 470kg (£1560) and to a top of £2010 per head for a Charolais at 640kg (314p/kg)
Cows sold to 253p/kg for a Belgian Blue at 554kg (£1400) and to a top of £1440 per head for a Charolais at 674kg (214p/kg)
A lot more cattle are required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending ringside and online.
Some of the sample prices from the sale:
Cows
Maghera producer, Belgian Blue 554kg £1400 (253p/kg), Maghera producer, Charolais 674kg £1440 (214p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 610kg £1100 (180p/kg), Cookstown producer, Hereford 504kg £900 (179p/kg), Maghera producer, Charolais 710kg £1220 (172p/kg), Garvagh producer, Simmental 616kg £1020 (166p/kg), Swatragh producer, Hereford 678kg £1060 (156p/kg) and Limavady producer, Holstein 748kg £1070 (143p/kg).
Heifers
301 to 500kg
Swatragh producer, Charolais 470kg £1560 (332p/kg), Swatragh producer, Charolais 486kg £1490 (307p/kg), Swatragh producer, Charolais 424kg £1250 (295p/kg), Swatragh producer, Charolais 496kg £1450 (292p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 308kg £900 (292p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 330kg £950 (288p/kg), Moneymore producer, Aberdeen Angus 406kg £1100 (271p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 474kg £1280 (270p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 442kg £1180 (267p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 444kg £1180 (266p/kg), Garvagh producer, Charolais 374kg £990 (265p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 458kg £1200 (262p/kg), Garvagh producer, Limousin 454kg £1180 (260p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 476kg £1230 (258p/kg), Magherafelt producer, Simmental 364kg £940 (258p/kg), Magherafelt producer, Charolais 446kg £1140 (256p/kg), Moneymore producer, Saler 306kg £780 (255p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 472kg £1190 (252p/kg), Garvagh producer, Charolais 436kg £1100 (252p/kg) and Magherafelt producer, Limousin 462kg £1160 (251p/kg).
501kg and over
Swatragh producer, Charolais 538kg £1780 (331p/kg), Swatragh producer, Charolais 546kg £1760 (322p/kg), Swatragh producer, Charolais 544kg £1750 (322p/kg), Swatragh producer, Charolais 514kg £1640 (319p/kg), Swatragh producer, Charolais 640kg £2010 (314p/kg), Swatragh producer, Charolais 546kg £1690 (310p/kg), Swatragh producer, Charolais 526kg £1620 (308p/kg), Stewartstown producer, Charolais 554kg £1690 (305p/kg), Swatragh producer, Charolais 556kg £1690 (304p/kg), Swatragh producer, Charolais 590kg £1780 (302p/kg), Swatragh producer, Charolais 542kg £1620 (299p/kg), Swatragh producer, Charolais 522kg £1550 (297p/kg), Swatragh producer, Charolais 604kg £1780 (295p/kg), Stewartstown producer, Limousin 552kg £1630 (295p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 650kg £1910 (294p/kg), Swatragh producer, Charolais 574kg £1690 (294p/kg), Swatragh producer, Charolais 548kg £1590 (290p/kg), Swatragh producer, Charolais 506kg £1400 (277p/kg) and Garvagh producer, Limousin 536kg £1420 (265p/kg).
Bullocks
0 to 300kg
Maghera producer, Limousin 278kg £890 (320p/kg), Maghera producer, Charolais 294kg £890 (303p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 294kg £870 (296p/kg), Maghera producer, Simmental 284kg £790 (278p/kg), Maghera producer, Simmental 290kg £790 (272p/kg), Ballymaguigan producer, Simmental 272kg £720 (265p/kg) Maghera producer, Limousin 284kg £750 (264p/kg) and Maghera producer, Limousin 258kg £680 (264p/kg).
301 to 500kg
Maghera producer, Charolais 342kg £1160 (339p/kg), Maghera producer, Charolais 384kg £1230 (320p/kg), Garvagh producer, Charolais 382kg £1200 (314p/kg), Maghera producer, Charolais 354kg £1110 (314p/kg), Maghera producer, Charolais 374kg £1170 (313p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 304kg £950 (313p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 364kg £1100 (302p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 346kg £1040 (301p/kg), Maghera producer, Simmental 384kg £1120 (292p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 342kg £1000 (292p/kg), Garvagh producer, Charolais 430kg £1250 (291p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 316kg £920 (291p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 362kg £1030 (285p/kg), Maghera producer, Charolais 316kg £900 (285p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 314kg £890 (283p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 336kg £940 (280p/kg), Limavady producer, Limousin 496kg £1370 (276p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 310kg £850 (274p/kg), Dungiven producer, Charolais 476kg £1300 (273p/kg) and Ballymaguigan producer, Aberdeen Angus 304kg £830 (273p/kg).
501kg and over
Dungiven producer, Charolais 622kg £1940 (312p/kg), Dungiven producer, Limousin 582kg £1740 (299p/kg), Dungiven producer, Limousin 604kg £1790 (296p/kg), Garvagh producer, Charolais 574kg £1700 (296p/kg), Garvagh producer, Charolais 604kg £1750 (290p/kg), Dungiven producer, Limousin 582kg £1620 (278p/kg), Garvagh producer, Charolais 628kg £1730 (275p/kg), Dungiven producer, Limousin 656kg £1800 (274p/kg), Dungiven producer, Limousin 528kg £1440 (273p/kg), Dungiven producer, Limousin 548kg £1470 (268p/kg), Dungiven producer, Aberdeen Angus 516kg £1360 (264p/kg), Dungiven producer, Limousin 532kg £1390 (261p/kg), Castledawson producer, Aberdeen Angus 526kg £1370 (260p/kg), Dungiven producer, Limousin 548kg £1410 (257p/kg), Garvagh producer, Charolais 638kg £1610 (252p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 580kg £1440 (248p/kg), Dungiven producer, Aberdeen Angus 558kg £1380 (247p/kg) and Dungiven producer, Aberdeen Angus 568kg £1370 (241p/kg).
Weekly Saturday sheep sale: Saturday 6th April seen a very strong entry of nearly 1100 sheep resulting in a super trade with 600 hoggets and 500 cull ewes and rams on offer. Many of the lots made super prices.
Hoggets reached a top of £202 per head for two hoggets at 30.5kg and to a top of 761p/kg for a batch of four hoggets at 23.3kg into £177.
Spring lambs sold to a top of £180 for 2 lambs at 26kg and to a top of 790p/kg for 2 lambs at 20kg into £158.
Cull ewes saw a fantastic trade reaching £224 for a single ewe with many lots of ewes again reaching fantastic prices and fat rams to £204 for a single ram.
Breeding sheep saw foster ewes going to a high of £185 for a Texel hogget and ewes and lambs reached a high of £165 for one ewe with one lamb at foot.
A lot more sheep are required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending ringside and online.
Some of the sample prices from the sale
Spring lambs (p/kg)
Draperstown producer, 2 lambs 20kg £158 (790p/kg), Maghera producer, 2 lambs 18kg £132 (733p/kg), Garvagh producer, 1 lamb 22kg £160 (727p/kg), Limavady producer, 1 lamb 23kg £166 (722p/kg), Limavady producer, 2 lambs 19.5kg £138 (708p/kg), Coleraine producer, 2 lambs 26kg £180 (692p/kg) and Draperstown producer, 2 lambs 26.5kg £177 (668p/kg).
Heavy hoggets - 25kg and over (p/kg)
Omagh producer, 3 hoggets 26kg £194 (746p/kg), Knockloughrim producer, 1 hogget 25kg £181 (724p/kg), Nutt's Corner producer, 1 hogget 29kg £200 (690p/kg), Gulladuff producer, 35 hoggets 25.5kg £169.50 (665p/kg), Gulladuff producer, 2 hoggets 30.5kg £202 (662p/kg), Castledawson producer, 10 hoggets 27.9kg £182 (652p/kg), Limavady producer, 8 hoggets 25.8kg £167 (647p/kg), Toomebridge producer, 1 hogget 29kg £187 (645p/kg), Dungannon producer, 1 hogget 30kg £191 (637p/kg), Dungiven producer, 7 hoggets 28.7kg £181 (631p/kg), Dungannon producer, 4 hoggets 29kg £180 (621p/kg), Limavady producer, 2 hoggets 30kg £186 (620p/kg), Maghera producer, 2 hoggets 32kg £198 (619p/kg), Kilrea producer, 9 hoggets 27.3kg £169 (619p/kg), Gulladuff producer, 43 hoggets 27.9kg £171.50 (615p/kg), Claudy producer, 2 hoggets 26kg £160 (615p/kg), Gulladuff producer, 5 hoggets 32.8kg £200 (610p/kg), Aghadowey producer, 1 hogget 30kg £183 (610p/kg) and Claudy producer, 1 hogget 33kg £201 (609p/kg).
Mid weight hoggets – 21kg up to 25kg (p/kg)
Stewartstown producer, 4 hoggets 23.3kg £177 (760p/kg), Maghera producer, 2 hoggets 24.5kg £170 (694p/kg), Swatragh producer, 13 hoggets 24.7kg £170 (688p/kg), Coleraine producer, 5 hoggets 22.2kg £149 (671p/kg), Stewartstown producer, 1 hogget 24kg £160 (667p/kg), Coleraine producer, 3 hoggets 21kg £138 (657p/kg), Upperlands producer, 15 hoggets 24.8kg £162.50 (655p/kg), Draperstown producer, 2 hoggets 21kg £137 (652p/kg), Swatragh producer, 4 hoggets 21.3kg £138 (648p/kg), Maghera producer, 1 hogget 21kg £136 (648p/kg), Dungiven producer, 2 hoggets 23kg £148 (643p/kg), Draperstown producer, 3 hoggets 21.7kg £138.50 (638p/kg), Dungiven producer, 1 hogget 22kg £140 (636p/kg), Gulladuff producer, 2 hoggets 24kg £150 (625p/kg), Claudy producer, 18 hoggets 24.5kg £152 (620p/kg), Aghadowey producer, 21 hoggets 24.8kg £153.50 (619p/kg), Claudy producer, 11 hoggets 23.6kg £145 (614p/kg), Swatragh producer, 21 hoggets 21.9kg £134 (612p/kg), Swatragh producer, 1 hogget 23kg £140 (609p/kg) and Coleraine producer, 1 hogget 21kg £127 (605p/kg).
Lighter hoggets – up to 21kg (p/kg)
Draperstown producer, 4 hoggets 20kg £130 (650p/kg), Draperstown producer, 7 hoggets 20.7kg £128 (618p/kg), Toomebridge producer, 3 hoggets 20kg £121 (605p/kg), Cookstown producer, 4 hoggets 18.8kg £113 (601p/kg) and Kilrea producer, 6 hoggets 19.7kg £99 (503p/kg).
Fat ewes
Upperlands producer, 1 ewe £224, Coleraine producer, 2 ewes £208, Derry producer, 4 ewes £200, Knockloughrim producer, 1 ewe £198, Draperstown producer, 2 ewes £196, Limavady producer, 1 ewe £192, Cookstown producer, 1 ewe £192, Swatragh producer, 2 ewes £190, Limavady producer, 3 ewes £190, Derry producer, 2 ewes £182, Dungannon producer, 1 ewe £180, Coleraine producer, 1 ewe £180, Magherafelt producer, 1 ewe £178, Tobermore producer, 2 ewes £177, Maghera producer, 1 ewe £176, Maghera producer, 1 ewe £176, Glenarm producer, 2 ewes £174, Castledawson producer, 1 ewe £174, Maghera producer, 3 ewes £174, Magherafelt producer, 6 ewes £174, Knockloughrim producer, 3 ewes £172, Dungannon producer, 2 ewes £172, Glenarm producer, 1 ewe £172, Garvagh producer, 1 ewe £170, Cookstown producer, 1 ewe £170 and Limavady producer, 6 ewes £170.
Fat rams
Magherafelt producer, 1 ram £204, Limavady producer, 1 ram £190, Dungiven producer, 1 ram £168, Cookstown producer, 2 rams £167, Glenarm producer, 1 ram £160, Claudy producer, 1 ram £158, Maghera producer, 1 ram £150 and Ballymena producer, 1 ram £150.
Breeders
Foster ewes
Cookstown producer, 1 ewe £185, Cookstown producer, 1 ewe £165 and Limavady producer, 1 ewe £122.
Ewes and lambs
Dungiven producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £165, Dungiven producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £165 and Dungiven producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £152.
Weekly Thursday breeding sheep sale: A super entry of top quality breeding sheep was presented on Thursday 4th April at Swatragh which resulted in a fantastic trade with ewes and lambs reaching heights of £360 for one ewe with two lambs at foot.
Breeders reached a top of £182 for a batch of seven in lamb hoggets.
Foster ewes went to a top of £175 for a crossbred ewe.
Pet lambs reached a top of £55 for a Texel lamb.
Foster ewes and pet lambs also welcome during Saturday’s sale and will be sold at approximately 12 noon.
A lot more sheep are required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending ringside and online.
Some of the sample prices
Pet lambs
Coagh producer, 1 lamb £55, Ahoghill producer, 1 lamb £29, Castlederg producer, 1 lamb £27, Coagh producer, 1 lamb £26, Coleraine producer, 1 lamb £25, Castlederg producer, 1 lamb £22, Bushmills producer, 1 lamb £20, Draperstown producer, 1 lamb £20, Dungiven producer, 1 lamb £19, Dungiven producer, 1 lamb £18 and Ahoghill producer, 1 lamb £18.
Foster ewes
Castlederg producer, 1 ewe £175 and Maghera producer, 1 ewe £95.
Breeders
Dungiven producer, 7 hoggets £182, Moneymore producer, 6 ewes £170 and Castledawson producer, 2 ewes £145.
Store/ewe lambs
Swatragh producer, 13 hoggets £163, Swatragh producer, 3 hoggets £148 and Claudy producer, 2 buck goats £60.
Ewes and lambs
Ewes with twins at foot
Loup producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £360, Magherafelt producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £325, Claudy producer, 4 ewes and 8 lambs £282, Claudy producer, 4 ewes and 8 lambs £280, Claudy producer, 4 ewes and 8 lambs £280, Gulladuff producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £270, Dunloy producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £265, Aghadowey producer, 5 ewes and 9 lambs £262, Plumbridge producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £262, Claudy producer, 3 ewe and 6 lambs £258, Dungannon producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £255, Macosquin producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £246, Plumbridge producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £240, Gulladuff producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £240, Portglenone producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £240, Ballycastle producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £235, Dunloy producer, 1 ewe and 3 lambs £235, Portglenone producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £232, Dungannon producer, 3 ewe and 6 lambs £230, Plumbridge producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £230, Dunloy producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £230, Castlederg producer, 5 ewes and 10 lambs £228, Ballycastle producer, 3 ewes and 6 lambs £225, Castlederg producer, 7 ewes and 13 lambs £222, Limavady producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £222 and Castlederg producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £220.
Ewes with singles at foot
Magherafelt producer, 5 ewes and 5 lambs £255, Plumbridge producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £245, Loup producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £245, Magherafelt producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £215, Plumbridge producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £210, Plumbridge producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £200, Magherafelt producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £200, Magherafelt producer, 4 ewes and 4 lambs £195, Plumbridge producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £195, Dunloy producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £195, Dunloy producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £195, Gulladuff producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £190, Dunloy producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £190, Dungannon producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £185, Macosquin producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £182, Dunloy producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £182, Swatragh producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £180, Dungannon producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £180, Dungannon producer, 2 ewes and 2 lambs £180, Dungannon producer, 3 ewes and 3 lambs £175, Gulladuff producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £175, Plumbridge producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £175 and Plumbridge producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £175.
Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.
Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.