Very strong demand for cattle at Swatragh Mart, heifers selling to £2010 per head

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A very strong demand for heavy store bullocks and heifers over 500kg seen many lots reaching 290p/kg and well over

Bullocks sold to 339p/kg for a Charolais at 342kg (£1160) and to a top of £1940 per head for a Limousin at 622kg (312p/kg)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heifers sold to 332p/kg for a Charolais at 470kg (£1560) and to a top of £2010 per head for a Charolais at 640kg (314p/kg)

Swatragh Mart

Cows sold to 253p/kg for a Belgian Blue at 554kg (£1400) and to a top of £1440 per head for a Charolais at 674kg (214p/kg)

A lot more cattle are required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending ringside and online.

Some of the sample prices from the sale:

Cows

Maghera producer, Belgian Blue 554kg £1400 (253p/kg), Maghera producer, Charolais 674kg £1440 (214p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 610kg £1100 (180p/kg), Cookstown producer, Hereford 504kg £900 (179p/kg), Maghera producer, Charolais 710kg £1220 (172p/kg), Garvagh producer, Simmental 616kg £1020 (166p/kg), Swatragh producer, Hereford 678kg £1060 (156p/kg) and Limavady producer, Holstein 748kg £1070 (143p/kg).

Heifers

301 to 500kg

Advertisement

Advertisement

Swatragh producer, Charolais 470kg £1560 (332p/kg), Swatragh producer, Charolais 486kg £1490 (307p/kg), Swatragh producer, Charolais 424kg £1250 (295p/kg), Swatragh producer, Charolais 496kg £1450 (292p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 308kg £900 (292p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 330kg £950 (288p/kg), Moneymore producer, Aberdeen Angus 406kg £1100 (271p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 474kg £1280 (270p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 442kg £1180 (267p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 444kg £1180 (266p/kg), Garvagh producer, Charolais 374kg £990 (265p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 458kg £1200 (262p/kg), Garvagh producer, Limousin 454kg £1180 (260p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 476kg £1230 (258p/kg), Magherafelt producer, Simmental 364kg £940 (258p/kg), Magherafelt producer, Charolais 446kg £1140 (256p/kg), Moneymore producer, Saler 306kg £780 (255p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 472kg £1190 (252p/kg), Garvagh producer, Charolais 436kg £1100 (252p/kg) and Magherafelt producer, Limousin 462kg £1160 (251p/kg).

501kg and over

Swatragh producer, Charolais 538kg £1780 (331p/kg), Swatragh producer, Charolais 546kg £1760 (322p/kg), Swatragh producer, Charolais 544kg £1750 (322p/kg), Swatragh producer, Charolais 514kg £1640 (319p/kg), Swatragh producer, Charolais 640kg £2010 (314p/kg), Swatragh producer, Charolais 546kg £1690 (310p/kg), Swatragh producer, Charolais 526kg £1620 (308p/kg), Stewartstown producer, Charolais 554kg £1690 (305p/kg), Swatragh producer, Charolais 556kg £1690 (304p/kg), Swatragh producer, Charolais 590kg £1780 (302p/kg), Swatragh producer, Charolais 542kg £1620 (299p/kg), Swatragh producer, Charolais 522kg £1550 (297p/kg), Swatragh producer, Charolais 604kg £1780 (295p/kg), Stewartstown producer, Limousin 552kg £1630 (295p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 650kg £1910 (294p/kg), Swatragh producer, Charolais 574kg £1690 (294p/kg), Swatragh producer, Charolais 548kg £1590 (290p/kg), Swatragh producer, Charolais 506kg £1400 (277p/kg) and Garvagh producer, Limousin 536kg £1420 (265p/kg).

Bullocks

0 to 300kg

Maghera producer, Limousin 278kg £890 (320p/kg), Maghera producer, Charolais 294kg £890 (303p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 294kg £870 (296p/kg), Maghera producer, Simmental 284kg £790 (278p/kg), Maghera producer, Simmental 290kg £790 (272p/kg), Ballymaguigan producer, Simmental 272kg £720 (265p/kg) Maghera producer, Limousin 284kg £750 (264p/kg) and Maghera producer, Limousin 258kg £680 (264p/kg).

301 to 500kg

Maghera producer, Charolais 342kg £1160 (339p/kg), Maghera producer, Charolais 384kg £1230 (320p/kg), Garvagh producer, Charolais 382kg £1200 (314p/kg), Maghera producer, Charolais 354kg £1110 (314p/kg), Maghera producer, Charolais 374kg £1170 (313p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 304kg £950 (313p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 364kg £1100 (302p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 346kg £1040 (301p/kg), Maghera producer, Simmental 384kg £1120 (292p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 342kg £1000 (292p/kg), Garvagh producer, Charolais 430kg £1250 (291p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 316kg £920 (291p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 362kg £1030 (285p/kg), Maghera producer, Charolais 316kg £900 (285p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 314kg £890 (283p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 336kg £940 (280p/kg), Limavady producer, Limousin 496kg £1370 (276p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 310kg £850 (274p/kg), Dungiven producer, Charolais 476kg £1300 (273p/kg) and Ballymaguigan producer, Aberdeen Angus 304kg £830 (273p/kg).

501kg and over

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dungiven producer, Charolais 622kg £1940 (312p/kg), Dungiven producer, Limousin 582kg £1740 (299p/kg), Dungiven producer, Limousin 604kg £1790 (296p/kg), Garvagh producer, Charolais 574kg £1700 (296p/kg), Garvagh producer, Charolais 604kg £1750 (290p/kg), Dungiven producer, Limousin 582kg £1620 (278p/kg), Garvagh producer, Charolais 628kg £1730 (275p/kg), Dungiven producer, Limousin 656kg £1800 (274p/kg), Dungiven producer, Limousin 528kg £1440 (273p/kg), Dungiven producer, Limousin 548kg £1470 (268p/kg), Dungiven producer, Aberdeen Angus 516kg £1360 (264p/kg), Dungiven producer, Limousin 532kg £1390 (261p/kg), Castledawson producer, Aberdeen Angus 526kg £1370 (260p/kg), Dungiven producer, Limousin 548kg £1410 (257p/kg), Garvagh producer, Charolais 638kg £1610 (252p/kg), Maghera producer, Limousin 580kg £1440 (248p/kg), Dungiven producer, Aberdeen Angus 558kg £1380 (247p/kg) and Dungiven producer, Aberdeen Angus 568kg £1370 (241p/kg).

Weekly Saturday sheep sale: Saturday 6th April seen a very strong entry of nearly 1100 sheep resulting in a super trade with 600 hoggets and 500 cull ewes and rams on offer. Many of the lots made super prices.

Hoggets reached a top of £202 per head for two hoggets at 30.5kg and to a top of 761p/kg for a batch of four hoggets at 23.3kg into £177.

Spring lambs sold to a top of £180 for 2 lambs at 26kg and to a top of 790p/kg for 2 lambs at 20kg into £158.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cull ewes saw a fantastic trade reaching £224 for a single ewe with many lots of ewes again reaching fantastic prices and fat rams to £204 for a single ram.

Breeding sheep saw foster ewes going to a high of £185 for a Texel hogget and ewes and lambs reached a high of £165 for one ewe with one lamb at foot.

A lot more sheep are required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending ringside and online.

Some of the sample prices from the sale

Spring lambs (p/kg)

Draperstown producer, 2 lambs 20kg £158 (790p/kg), Maghera producer, 2 lambs 18kg £132 (733p/kg), Garvagh producer, 1 lamb 22kg £160 (727p/kg), Limavady producer, 1 lamb 23kg £166 (722p/kg), Limavady producer, 2 lambs 19.5kg £138 (708p/kg), Coleraine producer, 2 lambs 26kg £180 (692p/kg) and Draperstown producer, 2 lambs 26.5kg £177 (668p/kg).

Heavy hoggets - 25kg and over (p/kg)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Omagh producer, 3 hoggets 26kg £194 (746p/kg), Knockloughrim producer, 1 hogget 25kg £181 (724p/kg), Nutt's Corner producer, 1 hogget 29kg £200 (690p/kg), Gulladuff producer, 35 hoggets 25.5kg £169.50 (665p/kg), Gulladuff producer, 2 hoggets 30.5kg £202 (662p/kg), Castledawson producer, 10 hoggets 27.9kg £182 (652p/kg), Limavady producer, 8 hoggets 25.8kg £167 (647p/kg), Toomebridge producer, 1 hogget 29kg £187 (645p/kg), Dungannon producer, 1 hogget 30kg £191 (637p/kg), Dungiven producer, 7 hoggets 28.7kg £181 (631p/kg), Dungannon producer, 4 hoggets 29kg £180 (621p/kg), Limavady producer, 2 hoggets 30kg £186 (620p/kg), Maghera producer, 2 hoggets 32kg £198 (619p/kg), Kilrea producer, 9 hoggets 27.3kg £169 (619p/kg), Gulladuff producer, 43 hoggets 27.9kg £171.50 (615p/kg), Claudy producer, 2 hoggets 26kg £160 (615p/kg), Gulladuff producer, 5 hoggets 32.8kg £200 (610p/kg), Aghadowey producer, 1 hogget 30kg £183 (610p/kg) and Claudy producer, 1 hogget 33kg £201 (609p/kg).

Mid weight hoggets – 21kg up to 25kg (p/kg)

Stewartstown producer, 4 hoggets 23.3kg £177 (760p/kg), Maghera producer, 2 hoggets 24.5kg £170 (694p/kg), Swatragh producer, 13 hoggets 24.7kg £170 (688p/kg), Coleraine producer, 5 hoggets 22.2kg £149 (671p/kg), Stewartstown producer, 1 hogget 24kg £160 (667p/kg), Coleraine producer, 3 hoggets 21kg £138 (657p/kg), Upperlands producer, 15 hoggets 24.8kg £162.50 (655p/kg), Draperstown producer, 2 hoggets 21kg £137 (652p/kg), Swatragh producer, 4 hoggets 21.3kg £138 (648p/kg), Maghera producer, 1 hogget 21kg £136 (648p/kg), Dungiven producer, 2 hoggets 23kg £148 (643p/kg), Draperstown producer, 3 hoggets 21.7kg £138.50 (638p/kg), Dungiven producer, 1 hogget 22kg £140 (636p/kg), Gulladuff producer, 2 hoggets 24kg £150 (625p/kg), Claudy producer, 18 hoggets 24.5kg £152 (620p/kg), Aghadowey producer, 21 hoggets 24.8kg £153.50 (619p/kg), Claudy producer, 11 hoggets 23.6kg £145 (614p/kg), Swatragh producer, 21 hoggets 21.9kg £134 (612p/kg), Swatragh producer, 1 hogget 23kg £140 (609p/kg) and Coleraine producer, 1 hogget 21kg £127 (605p/kg).

Lighter hoggets – up to 21kg (p/kg)

Draperstown producer, 4 hoggets 20kg £130 (650p/kg), Draperstown producer, 7 hoggets 20.7kg £128 (618p/kg), Toomebridge producer, 3 hoggets 20kg £121 (605p/kg), Cookstown producer, 4 hoggets 18.8kg £113 (601p/kg) and Kilrea producer, 6 hoggets 19.7kg £99 (503p/kg).

Fat ewes

Upperlands producer, 1 ewe £224, Coleraine producer, 2 ewes £208, Derry producer, 4 ewes £200, Knockloughrim producer, 1 ewe £198, Draperstown producer, 2 ewes £196, Limavady producer, 1 ewe £192, Cookstown producer, 1 ewe £192, Swatragh producer, 2 ewes £190, Limavady producer, 3 ewes £190, Derry producer, 2 ewes £182, Dungannon producer, 1 ewe £180, Coleraine producer, 1 ewe £180, Magherafelt producer, 1 ewe £178, Tobermore producer, 2 ewes £177, Maghera producer, 1 ewe £176, Maghera producer, 1 ewe £176, Glenarm producer, 2 ewes £174, Castledawson producer, 1 ewe £174, Maghera producer, 3 ewes £174, Magherafelt producer, 6 ewes £174, Knockloughrim producer, 3 ewes £172, Dungannon producer, 2 ewes £172, Glenarm producer, 1 ewe £172, Garvagh producer, 1 ewe £170, Cookstown producer, 1 ewe £170 and Limavady producer, 6 ewes £170.

Fat rams

Advertisement

Advertisement

Magherafelt producer, 1 ram £204, Limavady producer, 1 ram £190, Dungiven producer, 1 ram £168, Cookstown producer, 2 rams £167, Glenarm producer, 1 ram £160, Claudy producer, 1 ram £158, Maghera producer, 1 ram £150 and Ballymena producer, 1 ram £150.

Breeders

Foster ewes

Cookstown producer, 1 ewe £185, Cookstown producer, 1 ewe £165 and Limavady producer, 1 ewe £122.

Ewes and lambs

Dungiven producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £165, Dungiven producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £165 and Dungiven producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £152.

Weekly Thursday breeding sheep sale: A super entry of top quality breeding sheep was presented on Thursday 4th April at Swatragh which resulted in a fantastic trade with ewes and lambs reaching heights of £360 for one ewe with two lambs at foot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Breeders reached a top of £182 for a batch of seven in lamb hoggets.

Foster ewes went to a top of £175 for a crossbred ewe.

Pet lambs reached a top of £55 for a Texel lamb.

Foster ewes and pet lambs also welcome during Saturday’s sale and will be sold at approximately 12 noon.

A lot more sheep are required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending ringside and online.

Some of the sample prices

Pet lambs

Coagh producer, 1 lamb £55, Ahoghill producer, 1 lamb £29, Castlederg producer, 1 lamb £27, Coagh producer, 1 lamb £26, Coleraine producer, 1 lamb £25, Castlederg producer, 1 lamb £22, Bushmills producer, 1 lamb £20, Draperstown producer, 1 lamb £20, Dungiven producer, 1 lamb £19, Dungiven producer, 1 lamb £18 and Ahoghill producer, 1 lamb £18.

Foster ewes

Advertisement

Advertisement

Castlederg producer, 1 ewe £175 and Maghera producer, 1 ewe £95.

Breeders

Dungiven producer, 7 hoggets £182, Moneymore producer, 6 ewes £170 and Castledawson producer, 2 ewes £145.

Store/ewe lambs

Swatragh producer, 13 hoggets £163, Swatragh producer, 3 hoggets £148 and Claudy producer, 2 buck goats £60.

Ewes and lambs

Ewes with twins at foot

Loup producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £360, Magherafelt producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £325, Claudy producer, 4 ewes and 8 lambs £282, Claudy producer, 4 ewes and 8 lambs £280, Claudy producer, 4 ewes and 8 lambs £280, Gulladuff producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £270, Dunloy producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £265, Aghadowey producer, 5 ewes and 9 lambs £262, Plumbridge producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £262, Claudy producer, 3 ewe and 6 lambs £258, Dungannon producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £255, Macosquin producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £246, Plumbridge producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £240, Gulladuff producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £240, Portglenone producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £240, Ballycastle producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £235, Dunloy producer, 1 ewe and 3 lambs £235, Portglenone producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £232, Dungannon producer, 3 ewe and 6 lambs £230, Plumbridge producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £230, Dunloy producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £230, Castlederg producer, 5 ewes and 10 lambs £228, Ballycastle producer, 3 ewes and 6 lambs £225, Castlederg producer, 7 ewes and 13 lambs £222, Limavady producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £222 and Castlederg producer, 1 ewe and 2 lambs £220.

Ewes with singles at foot

Advertisement

Advertisement

Magherafelt producer, 5 ewes and 5 lambs £255, Plumbridge producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £245, Loup producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £245, Magherafelt producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £215, Plumbridge producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £210, Plumbridge producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £200, Magherafelt producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £200, Magherafelt producer, 4 ewes and 4 lambs £195, Plumbridge producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £195, Dunloy producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £195, Dunloy producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £195, Gulladuff producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £190, Dunloy producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £190, Dungannon producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £185, Macosquin producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £182, Dunloy producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £182, Swatragh producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £180, Dungannon producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £180, Dungannon producer, 2 ewes and 2 lambs £180, Dungannon producer, 3 ewes and 3 lambs £175, Gulladuff producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £175, Plumbridge producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £175 and Plumbridge producer, 1 ewe and 1 lamb £175.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.