Very strong trade at Newtownstewart Mart with bullocks selling to £1655
Heifers selling to £1620 and £980 over weight while fat cows sold to £1730 and 251ppk.
Bullock and bull prices: S Lecky Castlederg 605kgs £1655, 470kgs £1345; R Scott Newtownstewart 625kgs £1580, 580kgs £1500 and £1300, 570kgs £1370, 525kgs £1320 D Crosbie Omagh 850kgs £1600; S McNulty Castlederg 625kgs £1620, M McShane Glenmornan 620kgs £1525; J F McHugh Castlederg 595kgs £1500, 510kgs £1450, 575kgs £1450; P Conway Newtownstewart 520kgs £1230 and £1180, 500kgs £1205 and S Managh Omagh 345kgs £1035, 305kgs £955, 310kgs £940.
Other bullocks and bulls sold from £500 up.
Heifer prices: R Pollock Castlederg 650kgs £1620; 385kgs £940; M Moore Drumquin 620kgs £1600; a Strabane farmer 565kgs £1470, 515kgs £1380, 495kgs £1350 450kgs £1275; S Lecky Castlederg 610kgs £1400, 590kgs £1335, 510kgs £1240, 535kgs £1150; A Armstrong Dromore 555kgs £1340, 535kgs £1320, 505kgs £1235; P Conway Newtownstewart 525kgs £1200; a Castlederg farmer 430 kgs £1075 and £1030, 465kgs £1070, 425kgs £1000 and C Doherty Artigarvan 365kgs £940.
Lighter heifers sold from £560 up.
Fat cows: B Moss Castlederg 655kgs £251; 670kgs £163; N Kee Douglas Bridge 730kgs £225, 665kgs £224, 670kgs £215, 760kgs £196; W J Deasley Dromore 795kgs £182, 750kgs £173, 705kgs £164. J F McHugh Castlederg 790kgs £162; H A Young Castlederg 700kgs £174 and £170, 645kgs £174.
Other cows sold from £127 up.
Another full yard of sheep on offer sold to a superb trade with Lambs selling to £127 and 52.4 ppk.
Fat ewes sold up to £156.
Prices: A Blaney 27.50 kgs £127; M G Dooher 25.50kgs £126.50; 26kgs £126; D McIlwaine 25kgs £126.50; 22.50kgs £110; Dean McNamee 25kgs £125.50; K McNamee 24.50kgs £123; J P Doherty 24kgs £121.50; D McAskie 24kgs £121.50; C McCullagh 23.50kgs £121; 21kgs £110; P McFarland 23.50kgs £119.50; R Scott 23kgs £118; S Brogan 24kgs £115; T Byrne 23kgs £113.50; A J Beattie 23kgs £111; R T Rea 21.50kgs £110; 21kgs £107; P McConnell 21.50kgs £104; P J Maguire 22.50kgs £102 and a Donemana farmer 20kgs £100.
Other lambs sold from £84 up.
Fat ewes: William Boggs £156; Neil McIlwaine £156 and £106; C Hood £144; R J Moubray £140; S Allison £118; B Harper £110 £105 and £95; I McKelvey £108; M M Beattie £93 and £81; C McCullagh £90 and B McKane £85.