Veterinary medicines availability linked to ‘public health emergency’

​British Veterinary Association (BVA) NI Branch President Esther Skelly-Smith, BVA NI Branch Past President and Honorary Secretary Mark Little and BVA Past President Simon Doherty warned that Northern Ireland is facing a “public health emergency” if a permanent solution to ensure continued access to veterinary medicines is not found.

The warning was delivered as they appeared in front of the House of Lords European Affairs Select Committee Windsor Framework Sub-Committee earlier this week. The sub-committee is conducting a new inquiry into the Windsor Framework and continued access to veterinary medicines in Northern Ireland.

In their evidence they outlined the implications should the current grace period allowing access to continue under existing regulations end in 2025 without a permanent, workable solution in place. This could see Northern Ireland lose access to an estimated 51% of veterinary medicines, including vaccines for zoonotic diseases such as salmonella and leptospirosis, as well as insulin for dogs and cats and flu and tetanus vaccines for horses.

BVA NI President Esther Skelly-Smith said: “If the current grace period expires without an agreement, the potential consequences are vast and severe. Northern Ireland would be left facing a very real public health emergency with serious implications for the farming industry as well as potentially devastating outcomes for the equine sector and companion animals unable to get the treatment they need.

British Veterinary Association (BVA) NI Branch President Esther Skelly-Smith. (Pic: BVA)

“It's crucial a permanent solution is found to ensure the protection of Northern Ireland's animal and public health and the agricultural economy is able to continue.”

Prior to Christmas, BVA President, Dr. Anna Judson, raised concerns about the serious risk posed to public health and animal welfare if a permanent and sustainable solution is not found to ensure continued access to veterinary medicines in Northern Ireland beyond 2025. Speaking at BVA’s 2023 annual Northern Ireland dinner in Stormont, Anna confirmed the disastrous consequences should Northern Ireland lose access to 51% of veterinary medicines due to the Windsor Framework.

The coming weeks will see the House of Lords Windsor Framework Sub-Committee inquiring into veterinary medicines and the Windsor Framework.

From 31 December 2025, the grace period for veterinary medicines will end.

In the absence of any alternative agreed solution, the UK must ensure that supplies of veterinary medicines to Northern Ireland conform with relevant EU law and the provisions of the Windsor Framework.

The inquiry will examine the implications of this for Northern Ireland's access to veterinary medicines and explore a range of possible solutions to any potential disruption.

Lord Jay, Chair of the House of Lords Windsor Framework Sub-Committee Committee said: “Our committee has already heard evidence of outstanding issues in relation to the supply of veterinary medicines from Great Britain to Northern Ireland under the Windsor Framework.

“It is therefore extremely important that we hear the views of farmers, traders and veterinary professionals on the potential impact of, and the practical solutions to, any possible disruption to the supply of veterinary medicines to Northern Ireland.”