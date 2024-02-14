Vets Association 'strongly disagrees' with proposal to cut bTB compensation
NIVA, which has a broad-based membership of over 230 veterinarians, has responded through its Council to the DAERA consultation on bovine Tuberculosis (TB) compensation.
In a statement NIVA said that as TB is a multifactorial disease, any proposed changes to the control programme need to be assessed for their overall impact and so NIVA Council has considered their response to this consultation from several angles.
NIVA said that of over-riding concern is the fact that the proposal does not match the recommendations made by the TB Strategic Partnership Group, recommendations which NIVA members broadly support.
Junior Vice President of NIVA Sharon Verner added: “Severe and chronic breakdowns are significant features of the current bovine TB situation in Northern Ireland, therefore it would be most unfair to introduce these cuts, particularly given the current patterns of infection, herd and animal incidence rates, and lack of action to deal with the TB reservoir in wildlife and to reduce infection risks generally.”
NIVA is concerned that reduced compensation rates would not directly improve the health and welfare of affected cattle, nor would they invigorate the TB Programme, nor contribute to constructive relationships between farmers and government.
The NIVA statement added: “In a situation where current compensation arrangements do not take account of consequential losses, such cuts would have a major impact on the financial viability of many farms and place undue pressure on the mental health of farmers and farm families, with a knock-on effect for vets working in a range of capacities with herd owners.
“Compensation arrangements of 100% are in place beyond Northern Ireland; indeed the increase to 100% compensation was introduced to mirror the situation in Great Britain where full compensation was offered due to the role of badgers, a role which was deemed to be beyond the control of farmers. NIVA believes that in Northern Ireland there needs to be a drive to control bovine TB in a strategic and scientific manner, and that such an approach will be the most effective way to reduce the costs of the TB Programme.”