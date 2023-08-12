Vets to attend the International Sheep Dog Society’s 2023 World Sheepdog Trials

"We are very much looking forward to the event and to observe dogs working at the peak of their career.”

​

Here, 240 competitors from all over the world who have qualified in their own countries will compete with their sheepdogs.

Dr Viola Hebeler, veterinary surgeon and chiropractic, and her sheepdogs. (Image supplied by NIVA)

Advertisement

Advertisement

This is the first time the world trial is coming to Northern Ireland.

The purpose of the event is to provide NIVA members and the veterinary community with an opportunity to meet, have some fun and possibly gain an insight into what it takes to be the very best in the sheep dog world.

The day will comprise of grandstand seats to watch the trials throughout the day. There will be a private lunch in a marquee when NIVA guests will have the opportunity to hear from Dr Viola Hebeler on a veterinary surgeon’s approach to sheepdog training.

Dr Hebeler commented: “Since my youth, animals have had a decisive influence on my life – it all started with the horses, but many years ago I came across the dog – my Border Collies.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I am a specialist veterinarian for horses and have additional qualifications in sports medicine for dogs and in the field of veterinary chiropractic for dogs and horses.”

Dr Esther Skelly-Smith, President of NIVA, said: “We are very much looking forward to the event and to observe dogs working at the peak of their career.

“Sheepdogs are enormously important to the agricultural community across NI. They make an invaluable contribution to the work of farms and are very much part of farming families here.

“It is a privilege to have the World Trial here in Northern Ireland.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dogs and their handlers will descend on Gill Hall Estate in Dromore for the four-day event which starts on 13 September. Over 50,000 spectators are expected to attend.

Situated just outside Dromore, Co Down, Gill Hall Estate has been kindly made available to the International Sheep Dog Society for the event by Bill and James Porter.