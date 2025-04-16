Vintage car enthusiasts get into gear to raise funds for Childline

The charity “Drive it Day” is being held on Sunday, April 27, in the beautiful grounds of Glenarm Castle.

MEMBERS of the Ulster Vauxhall Opel Classic Community (UVOCC) are busily servicing and polishing their beloved vehicles so they will look their best for “Drive it Day” on Sunday, April 27, in the beautiful grounds of Glenarm Castle.

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

UVOCC is a Facebook group created by Billy Maxwell, from Ballymoney, to promote the often-ignored classic Vauxhall and Opel cars.

The group shares information, attends local classic car shows and charity events, as well as holding several outings around the area, all while promoting their cars, some of which are very rare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drive it Day was created by the Federation of British Historical Vehicle Clubs (FBHVC) as an opportunity for historic vehicle enthusiasts, and the public, to celebrate the One Thousand Mile Trial which was first organised in 1900 to prove the viability of the invention that was the motor vehicle.

It is also a chance to raise awareness and support amongst the public for the historic vehicle movement and keep transport heritage on the roads.

Last year’s event at Glenarm raised over £2,600 for Childline. Ken Smyth of UVOCC explains why the group plans for an even bigger and better event this year, which they hope will raise even more money for the Childline, which has two bases in Northern Ireland.

He said: “We were delighted with the success of our first ever Drive it Day event last year, and the incredible amount of money raised by such generous donations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a lovely occasion with some truly stunning cars in a dramatic setting. This year, we are so pleased that the NI Italian Car Club will be taking part once again along with the NI Land Rover Club.

“Our plan is to set off from two venues in Northern Ireland: Portrush and the Ballymac Hotel, near Lisburn. We will then drive along the scenic Antrim Coast Road to Glenarm and meet at the castle around midday but if that does not suit, participants can make their own way to join us.

“It’s certainly not just a day for car enthusiasts as Glenarm Castle is perfect for a lovely, family day out – perhaps to go for a walk, enjoy a meal, or just have an ice cream and enjoy the atmosphere. We are delighted to be able to hold this event, once again, in such a perfect venue.

“I would encourage all owners of any make of classic car to get involved, buy the rally plaque from the FBHVC website, display it on their vehicles and come along on the day. We would ask all car owners taking part in the event to specify UVOCC, as the club involved, when purchasing their rally plaque.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Susan Smith, Community Fundraising Manager at NSPCC Northern Ireland, said: “We are absolutely delighted that UVOCC is organising this event for a second year and indebted to them for such amazing support, hard work and generosity.

“We are also very grateful to Glenarm Castle for permitting the event to be held in their stunning grounds. We know it’s going to be a wonderful day out for all the family and encourage everyone to come along and enjoy the fun and the spectacle of all the cars.

“The amazing amount of money raised last year helped our Childline service support children when they have nowhere else to turn. It would be wonderful to do the same again, this year.”

Members of the public will have an opportunity to donate to Childline on the day via QR codes displayed on the vehicles or directly to NSPCC collectors who will be at the event.

Details of Glenarm Castle’s facilities, opening times and entry details can be found at www.glenarmcastle.com