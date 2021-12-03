Vintage tractor enthusiast keen to locate Ferguson TE20 once owned by his father

In a letter to the Farming Life, David penned: “There could be no owners of Ferguson TE20s who would not have been inspired by the articles in your edition of the finding and subsequent rebuilding of two very early models of this unique tractor.

“Messrs Brown and Taylor left no stone unturned to bring and restore them back to life.”

The vintage tractor enthusiast went on to detail the Ferguson previously owned by his father and said any information on its whereabouts now would be very much welcomed.

The Ferguson TE20 restored by Co Down man Colin Taylor

When David left school, they decided to make the switch to diesel and sold the petrol TE20 to someone in the Ballynahinch area of Co. Down.

This is thought to have been in the mid 60s.

“After some 50 years, the desire to locate it, if it were ever possible, has grown,” David added.

Over the years, he has made attempts to find out some information in relation to the beloved TE20, to no avail.

This TE20 had the special addition of the front head lamp integrated into the front of the bonnet, with side lamps folding outwards on winged struts.

It was a 1948 model and David can still recall the registration – OZ 1407.

His father was the first farmer in their townland to own a Ferguson TE20 and David has many fond memories of the machine.

One such recollection is of a neighbour who came along to see his father using the Ferguson plough on the tractor and advising, ‘put it into gear and don’t look back’!

“Vintage machinery is very much on the scene and the recent articles reignited my interest in trying to locate the TE20,” he said.

The Newtownards man’s love of vintage tractors has continued to this day, with two of his own that he enjoys taking to tractor runs – a David Brown 885 that he refurbished, and a 1963 Fordson Super Dexta.