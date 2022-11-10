Vintage tractor enthusiast who suffered devastating house fire wins MF35 while raising money for farming charity

Phil Wormald moved to rural Leicestershire a few years ago, only for the house he was renovating to burn to the ground.

He commented: “Earlier this year, I finally finished the workshop in the garden and started looking for a tractor to renovate.”

Phil had a number of contacts after becoming membership secretary of the Vale of Belvoir Machinery Group, and was considering a Ford 3000.

From left, Tom Vellacott, BOAT representative, Phil Wormald and Scott Lambert, Kelsey Media.

However, in the last week of October, he got an unexpected call!

A £5 raffle ticket he had purchased as part of a charity fundraiser had come up trumps, winning him an historic MF 35 Deluxe.

“I just couldn’t believe it, I was like a giddy kid,” he revealed.

Phil collected the tractor at the Newark Vintage Tractor and Heritage Show on 5-6 November. There, show partner Kelsey Media, which owns a range of classic tractor magazines and runs the raffle every year, presented £6,465 to the Bicton Overseas Agricultural Trust, which helps farmers in developing countries to produce more food and improve their livelihoods.

