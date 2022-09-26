Vintage tractors appeal to the younger generation too

Two young enthusiasts are proving vintage tractors can appeal to people of all ages and genders - not just the ‘older gentleman’.

Twenty-four-year-old Alex Kettlewell and 21-year-old Katie Birch plan to show their tractors at the Newark Vintage Tractor and Heritage Show in November.

Alex, from Davenham in Cheshire, has been into vintage tractors since childhood and describes it as a “great hobby with a real community spirit”.

Jennie and Alex

He owns a 1979 Ford 3600, which he saved up to buy and renovate when he was 16, and a 1959 Fordson Power Major.

Alex clocks up around 2,000 miles a year on his Ford taking it to rallies. He commented: “Vintage tractors have a massive social scene.

“Recently we went on the world’s largest vintage tractor road run for Cancer Research, from Liverpool to Whitby and back – it was 600 miles.

“We met loads of great people, that’s what I love about it.

Katie's tractor

“Young people think it’s not cool, but the teasing at school never phased me.

“So many of my old school friends just sit at home playing video games, but I encouraged a new friend into vintage tractors recently.

“The appeal for me is the sense of achievement. What I feel I’ve achieved doing the tractors up is brilliant.

“I’d say don’t be afraid to have a go – if you save up and buy one, it’s a big daunting project, but it’s also a huge learning experience.”

Alex used to spend every spare moment after school with his grandad, Alan Davies, and his vintage tractor. Now, he has encouraged his girlfriend, Jennie Whittingham (24), into the hobby.

“When we first met she wasn’t at all interested in tractors,” Alex explained.

“But as she spent more time with me and her dad who’s also into them, she got the bug.

“She loves the social side, and she has a 425 Nuffield which her dad built for her from spare parts in his workshop, and a 1954 Fordson E1A New Major.

“We drive our own tractors out together and have fun overtaking each other in fields. We also did the road run together,” he added.

Katie Birch, from Gainsborough, is another young person who has inherited a passion for vintage tractors from her grandad.

She now has her grandad’s Fergie TED20, which she plans to keep true to how he maintained it, and take it to rallies during the rest of the year.

Katie took her Fergie to the Newark Vintage Tractor and Heritage Show at Newark Showground last year, as well as Newark County Show – where it broke down in the ring after over-heating!

But, Katie finds she’s often the only young woman showing a vintage tractor at such shows.

“It’s a shame, we need more young men and women getting into vintage tractors,” she stated.

“You’ve got all this history right in front of you when you have a vintage tractor and if you want to restore it then you’ve got a nice project. They’re also just really fun,” Katie said.

The Newark Vintage Tractor and Heritage Show will be held 5-6 November at Newark Showground.

There will be lots for history lovers, as the show celebrates a number of anniversaries:

• 70 Years of the new Fordson Major E1A (Produced 1952 – 1958)

• 75 Years of the David Brown Cropmaster

• 50 Years of Massey Ferguson 1200

• 75 Years of Series II Field Marshall

• A celebration of ‘Nicholson’s of Newark’ machinery

• A celebration of Ruston engines from Lincoln