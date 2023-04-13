Vintage tractors make the journey from Northern Ireland to Scotland for annual road run
Over 45 vintage tractors from Northern Ireland were in attendance at this year’s National Vintage Tractor Road Run hosted by Glenluce Vintage Tractors in Scotland.
Twenty of the tractors were driven by members of Peninsula Vintage Club who had a “fantastic time” across the Irish Sea.
The road run is one of the largest of its kind, with participants setting off from Kirkcolm, Stranraer, last weekend.
Advertisement
Advertisement
In order to be a part of this special event, the tractors from Northern Ireland were driven to catch ferries on Saturday (8 April).
Peninsula Vintage Club member, Matthew Magowan, said: “We had a fantastic time. It was an extremely well-run event, capable of catering for large numbers. They managed to produce a three-course meal for 400 on Sunday.
"The Peninsula Vintage Club would like to thank the Glenluce club for their hospitality and congratulate them on how well the event went,” Matthew added.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The club members were pleased to be able travel to the event, which raised funds for Cancer Research UK, Dumfries and Galloway Blood Bikes and Wigtownshire Multiple Sclerosis.
Plans are already underway for next year’s event, which will be held in East Sussex for the first time.
The National Vintage Tractor Road Run will take place on Easter Sunday, 31 March 2024. The circular route will travel across the picturesque South Downs from Plumpton College with on and off-road elements encompassing the national park and sea views.
Advertisement
Advertisement
South Eastern Vintage Agricultural Club are proud to be organising the first East Sussex NVTRR and are pleased to share they have secured McCormick tractors as the main sponsor.
The road run is a community event which, next year, hopes to raise funds for Patchwork Farm, a therapeutic care farm that has been specially designed to allow the young
people on-site at Chailey Heritage Foundation a unique, hands-on, multi-sensory experience with a number of different animals.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Will Cranfield, co-chair, NVTRR 2024, commented: “We are very excited to host the NVTRR. It has been a good few years since it has been in this area of the country, with a very dedicated and dynamic subcommittee, we are taking the opportunity to show the wider vintage tractor community what SEVAC and Sussex has to offer, whilst also raising money for such a worthy cause.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement