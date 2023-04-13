Twenty of the tractors were driven by members of Peninsula Vintage Club who had a “fantastic time” across the Irish Sea.

The road run is one of the largest of its kind, with participants setting off from Kirkcolm, Stranraer, last weekend.

In order to be a part of this special event, the tractors from Northern Ireland were driven to catch ferries on Saturday (8 April).

Members of Peninsula Vintage Club made the trip to Scotland for the National Vintage Tractor Road Run 2023.

Peninsula Vintage Club member, Matthew Magowan, said: “We had a fantastic time. It was an extremely well-run event, capable of catering for large numbers. They managed to produce a three-course meal for 400 on Sunday.

"The Peninsula Vintage Club would like to thank the Glenluce club for their hospitality and congratulate them on how well the event went,” Matthew added.

The club members were pleased to be able travel to the event, which raised funds for Cancer Research UK, Dumfries and Galloway Blood Bikes and Wigtownshire Multiple Sclerosis.

Plans are already underway for next year’s event, which will be held in East Sussex for the first time.

The National Vintage Tractor Road Run will take place on Easter Sunday, 31 March 2024. The circular route will travel across the picturesque South Downs from Plumpton College with on and off-road elements encompassing the national park and sea views.

South Eastern Vintage Agricultural Club are proud to be organising the first East Sussex NVTRR and are pleased to share they have secured McCormick tractors as the main sponsor.

The road run is a community event which, next year, hopes to raise funds for Patchwork Farm, a therapeutic care farm that has been specially designed to allow the young

people on-site at Chailey Heritage Foundation a unique, hands-on, multi-sensory experience with a number of different animals.

Tractors from Northern Ireland board the ferry to Scotland last Saturday.

Will Cranfield, co-chair, NVTRR 2024, commented: “We are very excited to host the NVTRR. It has been a good few years since it has been in this area of the country, with a very dedicated and dynamic subcommittee, we are taking the opportunity to show the wider vintage tractor community what SEVAC and Sussex has to offer, whilst also raising money for such a worthy cause.”

Some of the tractors from Northern Ireland waiting to catch the ferry.

Enjoying the road run in Scotland.

Around 20 members of Peninsula Vintage Club attended the event in Scotland.

There were over 45 tractors from Northern Ireland at the road run.

The road run was held in Kirkcolm, Stranraer.

Everyone enjoyed the great hospitality.