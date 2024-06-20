People are being urged to plan ahead before visiting the Foyle Maritime Festival.

DERRY’S riverfront will be transformed into a bustling maritime village as the festivities get underway for the Foyle Maritime Festival, running from June 27-30.

Tens of thousands of visitors will flock to the event, which is a celebration of the city’s rich maritime heritage featuring a packed programme of live music, markets, animation and water-based activities.

People are being encouraged to plan ahead for their trip, taking into account a number of restrictions which are being put in place to facilitate this year’s newly-reconfigured festival site.

These include a number of road and carpark closures and diversions over the course of the event. To help avoid delays and reduce congestion, visitors are also being asked to consider using public transport to get to and from the event.

Derry and Strabane Mayor Lilian Barr said the city would be absolutely buzzing: “The Foyle Maritime Festival is always a huge draw for visitors from far and wide, and with so many people expected we are appealing to everyone to plan their journey to ensure a pleasant and stress-free visit.

“There are a number of carpark closures already to facilitate improvement works in the city centre so we would ask people to check the traffic and travel information to see where restrictions apply.

"Much work has gone into ensuring measures are in place to reduce delays but we need the cooperation of visitors to ensure things run smoothly. The Maritime Festival is always a real opportunity to showcase our beautiful city, so let's work together to ensure this is a safe, enjoyable experience for everyone!"

To facilitate this year's festival there will be road closures in place at Queen's Quay from Harbour Square to Queen's Quay Roundabout. This will include a complete road closure from 8pm, June 24, until 7am, July 2, to facilitate the event.

On-street parking restrictions will also be in place throughout the festival, and parking will be available at car parks throughout the city centre. However, the Queen's Quay car park will be closed for the duration of the festival to allow for events along the quayside.

There is also free event parking at Fort George and people are encouraged to avail of this facility and to refrain from parking at Sainsbury's car park. Council would encourage people to use the city centre car parks and Magee College Car Park on Rock Road is also available for parking.

Council is committed to ensuring that this year's festivities are as accessible and inclusive as possible, and as a result have provided dedicated accessible parking only at the Strand Road Car Park. A number of other facilities have been introduced at this year’s festival, including a Quiet Space and accessible toilets located adjacent to the council facility on the quay.

Find out more about these facilities at www.derrystrabane.com/inclusion

Whilst cyclists are being fully encouraged to cycle to this year's events, they are being asked to dismount within the event zones to avoid accidents.

At busier times during the festival it may be necessary to introduce additional traffic management and parking restrictions and the public are advised to tune into local radio and council’s social media platforms for regular updates on changes to travel.

All festival goers should also note that facilities on site will include Information Points and toilets at convenient locations along the quay. All facilities will be sign-posted and stewards and event staff will be able to provide direction.

Additional late bus services will be running to a number of locations on the Showcase evening, Saturday, June 29. Anyone using public transport can plan their journey and select the best value tickets at www.translink.co.uk/special-events/foylemaritimefestival or call 90 66 66 30.