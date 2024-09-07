This autumn, Rural Support are launching five new Plough On groups across Northern Ireland thanks to support from The National Lottery Community Fund and are seeking volunteer support for each of the groups.

The Plough On project tackles rural isolation and increases social opportunities for older men who have experienced challenging and demanding roles as farmers.

Its core purpose is to improve mental and physical wellbeing through socialisation and participation in rural heritage/farming-based activities and excursions. Currently, Rural Support have twelve Plough On groups running across Northern Ireland with over 308 men registered as participants.

Rural Support are seeking volunteers for new groups in the following areas:

Aoibeann (Rural Support), Cormac (Rural Support Plough On Volunteer), John (Rural Support Plough On Leader) and Christina (Rural Support Plough On Leader). (Pic: Rural Support)

- Coagh (Co Tyrone)

- The Grange (Co Antrim)

- Bannside (Co Down)

- Rosslea (Co Fermanagh)

Linda (Rural Support Plough On Volunteer) with John (Rural Support Plough On Leader). (Pic: Rural Support)

- Glenderg (Co Tyrone - Strabane/Ballymagorry/Donemana/Artigarvan)

Participants will take part in an 18-month programme, consisting of monthly local meetings and occasional trips.

Group activities will include a range of educational, learning and reminiscence opportunities, encouraging older men to connect on areas of shared interest such as farming, rural heritage, and history.

The approach will be focused on improving health outcomes and will address social challenges, empowering individuals to stay healthy.

Group volunteer Scott, with his band of merry men. (Pic: Rural Support)

To support the delivery of these groups, Rural Support is seeking volunteers who can:

- Support the recruitment of participants in your local area.

- Attend and assist with monthly meetings (alongside Group Leader).

- Accompany participants on trips.

- Undertake training as required.

- Support in identifying additional local volunteers.

Shannon McCullagh, Plough On Co-ordinator at Rural Support, said: “We are excited to be launching several new Plough On groups across Northern Ireland and already we have seen great appetite for participants in these areas.

“Therefore, it is crucial we gain a number of volunteers who are willing to support these groups and help them to grown and to connect with one another over the next 18 months.

“Volunteers are crucial to the success of these groups so that they can thrive, whilst having fun, banter and laughter along the way.”

If you would like more information on the Plough On project or to register your interest in becoming a volunteer, please contact Shannon McCullagh on 028 8676 0040 or email [email protected]