Matthew was last seen at 1.30am yesterday morning (Sunday 4 December) at the Jamboree in the Park, held in Fintona.

Police in Omagh and Dungannon have said they are concerned for the welfare and whereabouts of Matthew, and have appealed to anyone who can help locate the teenager to contact them on 101, quoting reference 319 from the 4/12/22.

Fintona Pearses GAA asked volunteers available to search for Matthew to meet at 9am this morning (Monday) at the Church of Ireland hall, Ecclesville Road, Fintona.

Anyone available at a later time is encouraged to make their way to the hall.

In a recent post shared to the Fintona Pearses Facebook page, the voluntary community search organisers said they want to keep a “good record” of where has and has not been searched, to ensure all areas are covered.

They added: “Obviously anything we do is in support of the statutory agencies and we need to be careful not to cut across their work.

“They are clearly in the lead and this is a voluntary community effort.

Matthew McCallan

“In the instance you are searching an area and you come across PSNI or search and rescue we would ask that you leave them to it and search another area.

“Sunflower playgroup is located where the volunteer search is to be coordinated so if you don't know the area look out for the sign.”

Hundreds of volunteers joined in the efforts to find Matthew yesterday, and last night began searching derelict, vacant and abandoned buildings, as well as back yards and other places where he may have taken shelter.

