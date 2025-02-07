Volunteers sought to take part in Bay Road Tree Planting Day

Maria Boyle with daughter Darcy at a previous Tree Planting Day. Picture: Tom Heaney, nwpresspics

DERRY City and Strabane District Council are seeking volunteers to take part in a special Tree Planting Day at Bay Road Park.

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event on Saturday, February 22, from 10am to noon, will see hundreds of trees being planted as part of the Life Project where a sapling tree is planted to mark the registration of significant life events in the council area.

Over 10,000 trees have been planted since the initiative started seven years ago and sees every birth, death, civil partnership and marriage registered in the District Registration Offices in Derry and Strabane marked by the planting of a sapling tree.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project forms part of a wider council strategy to improve air quality and the public’s mental health.

Mayor Lilian Seenoi-Barr encouraged local people of all ages to get involved in the event by registering their attendance online.

“The Life Tree project is a poignant means of marking and remembering the registration of birth, deaths, civil partnerships and marriages in our city and district.

“The Tree Planting Day at Bay Park is an ideal way to get out into the outdoors and contribute to a project that can help improve our air quality and the local landscape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would encourage people to register now and get involved.”

Spades will be provided on the day and volunteers are advised to wear appropriate footwear, warm clothing and gloves.

Helpers will be on hand on the day to give tree planting advice.

The tree planting site is adjacent to Bay Road Soccer and those attending can park on spaces on the Bay Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further information on the Life Project is available at www.derrystrabane.com/lifeproject where you can also share your experiences of planting your trees.

If you would like to volunteer, please register now at [email protected] or contact Environmental Health Department by calling 028 71 253253.

Please register early as places are limited.