Voters urged to send strong message that ‘unionism is united in opposition to NI Protocol’

And, Upper Bann’s Carla Lockhart is calling on voters across the constituency to use their vote on 5 May to secure a unionist First Minister that will “stand firm against Sinn Fein’s plan for a divisive border poll”.

Mrs Lockhart has issued a rallying call, urging voters to support the local DUP candidates, Jonathan Buckley and Diane Dodds.

She commented: “This is going to be a close election. Every vote matters.

MP Carla Lockhart and ABC councillor Darryn Causby pictured with DUP assembly candidates Jonathan Buckley and Diane Dodds.

“Sinn Fein have made their ambition clear – they want to win the election, secure the role of First Minister, and use that to secure a divisive border poll.

“Furthermore, if SF return as the largest party, alongside their pro-protocol allies in Alliance and the SDLP, they will use this election to undermine our progress towards replacing the Northern Ireland Protocol.”

The Upper Bann MP said that is why is it “absolutely vital that unionism unites to win the election”.

She continued: “With this outcome will come stability.

“Stability that will allow us to deliver Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s five-point plan to fix our health service, support working families, keep our schools world class, grow our economy and remove the NI Protocol.

“Voters should be in no doubt - a strong united unionist vote for the DUP will reinforce to the government, and the EU, that the removal of the protocol must happen without further delay.

“Of course, this election is also about effective representation on a local level.

“In this regard, both Jonathan Buckley and Diane Dodds have a strong record of delivery on the day-to-day issues that really matter.

“Having spent the last few weeks with them both visiting thousands of households across our community, their commitment and passion for local people is clear.

“As part of a strong DUP team in Upper Bann, we need Jonny and Diane returned to Stormont to be your voice in the Northern Ireland Assembly, complementing my work in Westminster and the work of our hard-working council team.”

Mrs Lockhart added: “This is a PR election – so after voting one and two for your DUP candidate, I would urge people to transfer their votes to unionists of like mind on the key issues.”

Polling stations open from 7am to 10pm on Thursday 5 May.

Photo ID is required to vote, but you do not need a polling card if one has not been delivered to your home.