Vulnerable babies to be offered first long-acting injection for common winter virus
Nirsevimab will replace the current jab, Palivizumab, following advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) in February 2023.
It will be available from Autumn for the eligible cohort, including high risk infants and those born too early to be protected by the RSV vaccine offered to pregnant women.
Nirsevimab offers over 80% protection against the virus and is administered as a single injection that provides protection right through an RSV season – from September to February each year.
Health Minister Mike Nesbitt said: “The risk of contracting RSV for children born very prematurely in their first winter is extremely serious and has a significant impact on our health service each year. My department has approved using this new vaccine in line with the approach being taken across the other UK nations.
“This innovative vaccine further strengthens our winter preparedness to prevent avoidable hospital admissions and reduce pressures on GPs and Emergency Departments. It follows on from the launch of an RSV vaccination programme for pregnant women and adults aged 75-79 years old last year.
“I would encourage parents and guardians of those eligible to avail of the vaccination to help protect their baby from illness.”
Chief Medical Officer Professor Sir Michael McBride said: “RSV is a potentially serious virus, particularly for very young babies. Vaccinations have been extremely effective in eradicating diseases and protecting children and other vulnerable groups from serious illness and death.
“Worryingly, we are now seeing a decline in the uptake of childhood immunisations. Vaccinations offer children the very best start in life. Quite simply, if children aren’t vaccinated, they’re not protected.”
Nirsevimab will be available right across the UK after NHS England, supported by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), worked with the manufacturer Sanofi to agree a cost-effective commercial price to secure access for high-risk infants.
The 2023 JCVI advice stated that a long-acting monoclonal immunisation should be considered for eligible high-risk and very preterm infants – born before 32 weeks. RSV can lead to life-threatening pneumonia and infant bronchiolitis, a lung infection.
Nirsevimab will replace palivizumab as the recommended medicine for eligible babies from September/October.
