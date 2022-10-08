W K Powell and Sons to host Liquid Gold ‘information day’ on 15th October

The event will get underway at 10.00am and will continue through until 4.00pm.

There’s little doubt that the heavy rain of the past week and the ever-shortening day length will be encouraging livestock farmers to start preparing for the 2022/23 housing season.

The focus of the ‘information day’ will be a showcasing of the unique mineral and vitamin drenches: Liquid Gold Cattle and Liquid Gold Sheep.

Richard Powell, W K Powell and Sons Agricultural Supplies, discussing the Saturday, 15th October Liquid Gold 'information day' in Keady with Paul Elwood, from HVS Animal Health

“Demand for both products has increased dramatically s farmers continue with lambing while also preparing for cattle turnout,” confirmed Richard Powell.

Paul Elwood, from HVS Animal Health, will be present to discuss the benefits of both products and how best use can be made of them during a period when livestock producers will want to get optimal animal performance from silage, hay and straw.

Effectively boosting cattle’s mineral and vitamin levels over the coming months will ensure that they make best use of the forages available to them.

All of this translates into improved daily growth rates, throughout the autumn and winter period.

Paul Elwood takes up the story.

It’s important that cattle’s immune systems are boosted prior to housing in order to allow them fend off the challenge of pneumonia and other similar diseases, once they are brought inside.

Subsequent growth rates will also be impacted if these steps are not taken.

“With this in mind, farmers should drench young stock with Liquid Gold Cattle.”

He added: “The product contains all the mineral and vitamins required to boost animals’ immune systems.

"This is critically important at this time of the year.”

According to Paul, worming and fluking will be crucially important prior to housing as will be the vaccination of young stock to prevent pneumonia.

“Drenching with Liquid Gold Cattle will help boost the uptake of the vaccine,” he said.

Turning to the issue of silage quality Paul confirmed that many forages will be inherently low in minerals and trace elements this winter.

He commented: “This is a consequence of the weather extremes recorded this year. Many swards were impacted by drought for most of the summer period.

“A reduction in mineral and trace mineral levels will trace elements in forages will impact severely on the growth rates achieved by stores and suckled calves over the coming winter months.

“These key nutrients must, therefore, be supplemented in order to maintain performance levels.

Paul went on to point out that ‘HVS Liquid Gold Cattle’ contains all of the micro minerals and vitamins required by beef cattle and sheep with Zinc, Manganese, Copper and Iron made available solely in a chelated form.

“The products represent the next generation in chelated mineral and vitamin drenches,” he further explained

Liquid Gold Cattle can be given to breeding cows, store cattle, suckle calves and dairy replacements in order to boost fertility levels and growth rates.

The dosage rates are: yearlings – 60 mls per head; weanlings- 50 mls per head and breeding stock – 100 mls per head.

Trial work has confirmed that an extra 9.9kg of daily liveweight gain can be secured within 54 days of all animals being drenched with Liquid Gold Cattle at housing.

Profitable sheep production is all about getting lambs finished that much quicker. And it is in this context that Liquid Gold Sheep can play such an important role at this time of the year.

“Liquid Gold Sheep has been formulated to ensure that ewes and lambs receive the correct balance of micronutrients in a form which can be easily taken up and delivered quickly to their sites of action within the body,” Paul Elwood explained.

He concluded: “The profitability of lamb production is inextricably linked to ewe fertility.”

